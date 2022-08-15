CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville High School hosted their annual “Fall Tiger Day” to inaugurate a new school year.
Friday’s event featured a concession stand, bounce houses, and corn hole.
Everywhere there was the excited chatter of students and parents alike, talking about the upcoming school year and what they did over the summer. Upbeat music played in the background while the festivities happened.
Circleville cheerleaders offered to paint faces or hands with a few designs, including a tiger paw.
During a short break from the crowd, two seniors from the cheerleading team talked Tiger Day.
Gracie Riddick said “Every year we do Tiger Day.” Her favorite part of the event is when she is introduced on the track.
Brooklyn List said her favorite part of the event is Kona Ice.
“It is very popular and we always have to have it for Tiger Day,” she said.
A little over an hour after the event started, the Circleville High School Marching Band took the field to perform a few songs. After the band played, each fall sport was introduced on the track, including each individual member and the coach of the team.
At 7 p.m. the Circleville Football Team took the field to scrimmage against Whetstone High School. The Tigers won the scrimmage.
The Circleville Football Team plays their season opener August, Friday 19 at 7 p.m. vs Huntington.