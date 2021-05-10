CIRCLEVILLE — Tiger Country welcomed track and field athletes from various high schools to Tiger Field for the 2021 Circleville National Guard Invitational last Friday evening which featured athletes from Circleville, Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek.
In the finals for the girls’ 100-meter dash, Logan Elm’s Brooklyn Bryant took seventh place, scoring two points for the Lady Braves, with a time of 14.47 seconds. Lady Aces’ Addy Pugh finished in eighth place, scoring one point for her team, with a 14.73 second finals time. Fellow Lady Brave Siennah Bryant finished in tenth place with a 15.20 second time.
For the boys’ 100-meter dash finals, Circleville’s Jesse Fuller came in at second place with a time of 11.40 seconds and scored eight teams points for the Tigers. In fourth, Amanda-Clearcreek’s Tayvon Miller recorded a 11.69 second time, scoring five points for the Aces. At sixth place, Logan Elm’s Eric Matzenbach ran a 12.19 second time, scoring three points for the Braves. Coming in behind the Brave, Aces’ Robert Rowland placed seventh with a 12.24-second time and scored two team points.
In the finals for the girls’ 200-meter dash, Circleville’s Faith Yancey finished in first placed with a 27.42 second time, scoring 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Fellow Lady Tiger Logan Jones finished with a 30.76 time, placing tenth. Lady Braves’ Sophie Stonerock and Chole Anderson took eleventh and twelfth respectively with both athletes recording times above 31 seconds.
For the finals in the boys 200-meter dash, Amanda-Clearcreek’s Brody Pugh took second place with a time of 24.36 seconds, taking in eight points for the Aces. Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson placed fourth, scoring five team points, with a time of 25.08 seconds. Aces’ Miller recorded a 25.19 second time and placed fifth, scoring four points for the Aces. Scoring two points for the Tigers, Davide Morabito placed seventh in the finals with a time of 25.72 seconds.
In the girls’ 400-meter dash finals, Circleville’s Lily Winter placed second with a time of 1:01.25 and scored eight points for the Lady Tigers. Fellow teammate Addison Lowe placed fifth with a 1:05.12 time and scored four additional points. Logan Elm’s Sophie Ash placed eighth with a 1:08.28 time, scoring one team pint for the Lady Braves.
For the boys’ 400-meter dash, Circleville’s Tim Wilson recorded a 56.45 second time, scoring five points for the Tigers. Logan Elm’s Trace Smith placed sixth with a 57.72 second time and scored three points for the Braves — Fellow Brave Keegan Kidd placed eighth with a 59.61 second time and scored an additional point for the team.
In the finals for the girls 800-meter dash, Circleville’s Audrey Fausnaugh placed fifth, scoring four team points, with a time of 2:50.77. Accompanying the Lady Tiger was teammate Presley Coyan who recorded a 2:52.48 time, scoring three points.
In the boys’ 800-meter dash finals, Circleville’s Colton Pinkerton placed first with a 2:01.83 time, scoring 10 points for his team. Ryan Roy, also a Tiger, placed seventh after recording a 2:27.34 time adding another two team points for the Tigers.
In the finals for the girls’ 1,600-meter run, Circleville’s Ellie Patrick placed first with a 5:53.74 time, adding another 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Another Lady Tiger, Aly Hatfield, placed third with a 5:57.37 time and scored six points. At sixth place, Kaleigh Spires of Logan Elm recorded a 6:25.80 time taking in three points for the Lady Braves.
For the boys’ 1,600-meter run finals, Logan Elm’s Jason Springer recorded a 5:15.83 time, placing fifth and scoring four points for the Braves. Circleville’s Brandon Patrick placed seventh for the Tigers, scoring two team points.
In the finals for the boys’ 3,200-meter run, Logan Elm’s Ian Shaeffer recorded a time of 10:57.12, placing first and scoring 10 points for the Braves. Fellow teammate Jason Springer placed fourth in the finals with a 11:23.07 time and scored another five points for their team. Circleville’s Sterlin Mullins placed seventh with a 12:49.70 time and Ayush Patel placed eighth with a 13:24.85 time — both athletes collecting three points together for the Tigers.
In the finals for the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, Logan Elm’s Ally Cotton placed second with a 17.22 second time and Annabelle Rutter placed third with a 17.58 second time — both athletes adding a total of 14 points for the Lady Braves.
In the finals for the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, Logan Elm’s Nate Edge recorded a 17 second time, scoring six points for the Braves. In fifth place, Circleville’s Will Buitendorp recorded an 18.14 second time, scoring four points for the Tigers.
For the girls’ 300-meter hurdle finals, Lady Braves’ Rutter collected another eight points for her team after recording a 50.07 second time, placing second. Circleville’s Payton Ford placed fourth, scoring five points for the Lady Tigers with a 54.36 second time. Another Lady Brave, Katie Wilson, placed at the seventh spot with a time of 56.20 seconds, scoring two more team points.
In the finals for the boys 300-meter hurdles, Amanda-Clearcreek’s Quintin Lott recorded a 45.85 second time, placing fourth and scoring five points for the Aces. Circleville’s Buitendorp finished fifth with a 46.43 second time, tallying four team points. Logan Elm’s Dustin Moore placed eighth with a 46.93 second time, adding one team point for the Braves.
In the girls’ 4x100-meter relay, Logan Elm’s tandem of Stonerock, Rutter, Arowynn Savage and Bryant recorded a 55.54 second time, placing third and scoring six team points. Circleville’s crew of Jones, Gretchen Search, Nilyn Cockerham and Ford placed fourth with a 58.22 second time, scoring five team points. Amanda-Clearcreek’s team of Pugh, Allie Buckner, Olivia Nixon and Rachel Weaver placed fifth with a 58.61 second time and scored four points for the Lady Aces.
In the boys’ finals for the 4x100-meter relay, the team of Brandon Binkley, Brady Sharp, Quintin Lott and Miller placed first with a 46.52 second time, scoring 10 team points. Logan Elm’s Dustin Moore, Mason Carpenter, Anthony Steele and Jude Braun placed fourth with a 47.33 second time, scoring five team points. Circleville’s Fuller, Kaiden Wade, Donovan Dillon and Devon Cockerham placed fifth with a 47.45 second time, scoring four points.
In the finals for the girls’ 4x200-meter relay, Circleville’s Jones, Lowe, Winter and Yancey took first place, recording a 1:50.81 time and scoring 10 team points for the Lady Tigers. Lady Aces’ tandem of Pugh, Nixon, Buckner and Weaver placed fifth with a 2:03.08 time, scoring four team points. Logan Elm’s Ash, Bryant, Anderson and Wilson placed seventh with a 2:05.6 time and scored two team points.
In the finals for the boys’ 4x200-meter relay, Amanda-Clearcreek’s team of Lott, Kian Collins, Brody Pugh and Miller took second place with a 1:36.61 time, scoring eight team points. Circleville’s Lucky Donaldson, Dillon, Morabito and Cockerham took sixth place with a 1:41.14 time, scoring three points. Circleville’s B-team for the relay race featuring Donaldson, Joe Streitenberger, Kaiden Chea and Joe Mogan finished in eighth place with a 1:50.12 time, scoring one team point.
In the finals for the girls’ 4x400-meter relay, Circleville’s Lowe, Yancey, Morgan Blakeman and Winter took first place with a 4:23.91 time, scoring 10 points. Logan Elm’s Camryn Ross, Spires, Ash and Kinley White ended in fifth place with a 4:49.33 time, tallying four points for the Lady Braves.
For the boys 4x400-meter finals, Logan Elm’s Cole Westenbarger, Braun, Brock Evans and Dalton Jordan took second place with a 3:44.1 time, scoring eight points for the Braves. Circleville’s Pinkerton, Nick Rothe, Wilson and Payden Dillon ended in fourth place with a 3:53.24 time, scoring five points.
In the girls’ 4x800-meter relay, Circleville’s Blakeman, Search, Fausnaugh and Patrick took second place with a 10:41.29 time, scoring eight points for the Lady Tigers. Logan Elm’s Ross, Karlee Thomas, Spires and Clara Wilson finished fifth place with a 11:48.99 time, scoring four points.
For the boys’ 4x800-meter relay, Logan Elm’s Smith, Shaeffer, Evans and Tomlinson finished in second place with a 9:01.25 time, scoring eight team points. Circleville’s Roy, Dillon, Rothe and Patel came in at fifth, scoring four team points. Amanda-Clearcreek’s Aidan Rich, Alex Shrider, Drew Dossman and Jay Sahr ended in seventh place with a 11:41.15 time and scored two team points.
The following are results from the rest of the girls’ events:
Girls High Jump: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 —Carsyn Lawrence — Logan — 4-10.00 — 10
2 —Madison Hankison — Logan — 4-08.00 — 8
3 —Rachel Weaver — Amanda-Clearcreek — 4-08.00 — 6
4 —Ellen Pfahl — Sheridan — 4-06.00 — 5
5 — Brooklyn Heller — Sheridan — 4-06.00 — 4
6 — Brooklyn Sims — London — 4-04.00 — 3
7 — Olivia Moore — Jackson — 4-04.00 — 2
8 — Savannah Comer — London — 4-02.00 — 1
Girls Pole Vault: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Tayla Tootle — Logan Elm — 10-00.00 — 10
2 — Ally Cotton — Logan Elm — 9-06.00 — 8
3 — Rylee Rodich — Sheridan — 9-00.00 — 6
4 — Payton Ford — Circleville — 8-06.00 — 5
5 — Emma Groff — Circleville — 8-06.00 — 4
6 — Riley Colestock — London — 8-00.00 — 3
7 — Trinity Nobles — Sheridan — 8-00.00 — 2
8 — Kaylyn Milliron — Circleville — 7-06.00 — 1
Girls Long Jump: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Katelyn Heath — Sheridan — 17-05.25 — 10
2 — Brooklyn Heller — Sheridan — 16-02.50 — 8
3 — Arowynn Savage — Logan Elm — 15-04.50 — 6
4 — Ally Cotton — Logan Elm — 15-00.00 — 5
5 — Carsyn Lawrence — Logan — 14-04.50 — 4
6 — Jade Winters — Jackson — 14-00.50 — 3
7 — Emma Groff — Circleville — 14-00.00 — 2
8 — Carly Ramey — London — 13-08.50 — 1
Girls Shot Put: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Autumn Cooper — Logan — 36-08.00 — 10
2 — Annie Karshner — Logan Elm — 34-09.00 — 8
3 — Anna Mulrooney — Logan — 30-10.00 — 6
4 — Olivia Adams — Logan Elm — 30-06.00 — 5
5 — Sophia Metzler — Jackson — 29-07.00 — 4
6 — Abbie Stats — Amanda-Clearcreek — 28-05.00 — 3
7 — Rilea Waite — Sheridan — 27-00.00 — 2
8 — Addy Pugh — Amanda-Clearcreek — 26-10.00 — 1
Girls Discus Throw: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Annie Karshner — Logan Elm — 100-09 — 10
2 — Sophia Metzler — Jackson — 99-02 — 8
3 — Olivia Adams — Logan Elm — 98-01 — 6
4 — Erin Dunigan — Logan — 88-07 — 5
5 — Kaylyn Milliron — Circleville — 83-02 — 4
6 — Abbie Stats — Amanda-Clearcreek — 81-03 — 3
7 — Brittney Nelson — Logan — 78-02 — 2
8 — Sara Sharp — Amanda-Clearcreek — 75-00.50 — 1
The following are results from the rest of the boys’ events:
Boys Long Jump: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Logan Ranft — Sheridan — 21-07.50 — 10
2 — Jesse Fuller — Circleville — 20-06.75 — 8
3 — Ayden Cooper — London — 19-03.50 — 6
4 — Cameron Tran — London — 19-01.50 — 5
5 — Brandon Binkley — Amanda-Clearcreek — 18-08.75 — 4
6 — Caleb Hutchison — Jackson — 18-05.00 — 3
7 — Kohen Maynard — Logan — 18-02.25 — 2
8 — Mason Carpenter — Logan Elm — 18-00.00 — 1
Boys Shot Put: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Keiton Arledge — Logan — 47-02.00 — 10
2 — Traten Poling — Logan — 44-10.00 — 8
3 — Isaiah Jones — London — 44-05.00 — 6
4 — Thadd Huff — London — 41-08.00 — 5
5 — Michael Clark — Circleville — 38-05.00 — 4
6 — Justin Winegardner — Sheridan — 34-10.00 — 3
7 — A.J. Dossman — Amanda-Clearcreek — 34-06.00 — 2
8 — Josiah Paul — Logan Elm — 34-05.00 — 1
Boys Discus Throw: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Isaiah Jones — London — 145-06 — 10
2 — Traten Poling — Logan — 135-01 — 8
3 — Carson Hodson — Logan — 133-03 — 6
4 — Luke Blust — Circleville — 121-00 — 5
5 — A.J. Dossman — Amanda-Clearcreek — 113-02 — 4
6 — Justin Winegardner — Sheridan — 108-10 — 3
7 — Issac Evans — Circleville — 106-02 — 2
8 — Isaac Jarrett — Sheridan — 98-11 — 1
Boys High Jump: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Logan Ranft — Sheridan — 6-02.00 — 10
2 — Abreaham Belcher Jr. — Logan — 5-08.00 — 8
3 — Andrew Holden — Sheridan — 5-06.00 — 6
4 — Darren Hunter — Amanda-Clearcreek — 5-06.00 — 5
5 — Jude Braun — Logan Elm — 5-04.00 — 3.50
5 — Mitchell Mapes — Jackson — 5-04.00 — 3.50
7 — Nate Edge — Logan Elm — 5-04.00 — 2
8 — David Ropp — London — 5-02.00 — 1
Boys Pole Vault: (Placement — Name — School— Finals in Feet — Points)
1 — Brandon Binkley — Amanda-Clearcreek — 12-00.00 — 10
2 — Zach Buitendorp — Circleville — 12-00.00 — 8
3 — Ashton Wolford — London — 10-06.00 — 6
4 — Luke Thompson — Logan Elm — 10-00.00 — 5
5 — David Ropp — London — 9-00.00 — 4
6 — Trey Robotyn — Logan — 9-00.00 —3
7 — Michael Tolliver — Sheridan — 8-00.00 — 1
7 —Luke Stout — Circleville — 8-00.00 — 1
7 — Luke Snider — Sheridan — 8-00.00 — 1
Women — Team Rankings — 17 Events Scored
1) Sheridan — 169
2) Logan — 117
3) Logan Elm — 104
4) Jackson — 99
5) Circleville — 98
6) London — 38
7) Amanda-Clearcreek — 23
8) Circleville “B” — 1
Men — Team Rankings — 17 Events Scored
1) London — 135
2) Logan — 120
3) Sheridan — 110
4) Circleville — 84
5) Logan Elm — 73.50
6) Amanda-Clearcreek — 69
7) Jackson — 65.50
8) Circleville “B” — 1