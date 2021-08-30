CIRCLVILLE — The Circleville Tigers remain undefeated this season after a 39-8 win at home Friday night against Southeastern.
Scoring first for the Tigers was No. 10 Scott Moats who, in the first quarter, scurried his way for a 35-yard score, putting his team ahead against the Panthers 7-0.
Tigers’ No. 34 Angelo Travis had his number called on a six-yard run to the end zone, adding another six points to their lead — PAT no good following the score.
In the second quarter, Circleville’s defense had the Panthers up against a wall causing enough havoc to force a safety giving the tigers two additional points.
Circleville once again scored on the ground in the second quarter thanks to a one-yard run by No. 15 Colin Michael with the PAT good afterwards.
Tigers’ kicker, No. 49 Nick Burns, launched a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter, boosting an already productive offense.
Southeastern finally found their way to score in the third quarter as well while also converting for two points.
Both Moats and Travis took credit for one touchdown each to seal the victory at home 39-8.
NEXT
The Tigers are scheduled to face the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs this Friday on the road starting at 7 p.m.