ATHENS – The Circleville Tigers dropped a heartbreaking game, 2-1, to the Washington (Court House) Blue Lions in a Southeast District semi-final Monday evening in Wren Stadium at Ohio University.
It is tragically ironic that in a game that saw great pitching, that a wild pitch was the play that ended the game. Washington’s Austin Gray scampered home when a ball in the dirt skipped away from the Circleville catcher in the bottom of the final inning to win the game for the Blue Lions.
Washington’s AJ Dallmayer got the win on the hill. Dallmayer came in on relief of Titus Lotz and pitched a perfect seventh inning striking out the side. Nick Burns, who pitched a gem, went the distance giving up two runs, no earned on four hits, striking out four and walking one.
Circleville threatened to score early and often. In the top of the first inning, a fielding error on the catcher allowed Scott Moats to reach base and Wyatt Thatcher singled putting two men on with one out. Lotz struck out the next batter, then walked Angelo Travis to load the bases. Lotz came up with a big strike out to leave basses loaded in the first inning.
The Tigers didn’t waste any time threatening to score again. In the second inning. Drew Thornsley drew a one out walk. Matt Bradley followed suit, then Nolan West came to the plate trying to advance his teammates via a sacrifice bunt, but the Washington infield was able to gun down the runner at third base for the second out. After a wild pitch advanced West and Bradley to second and third base, respectively, Lotz was able to record another strike out to once again strand Tigers on base.
A two-out Tiger rally in the fourth frame looked to be brewing after a Bradley single and West reached with a heads-up base running play. West alertly ran to first when the catcher dropped the ball after he struck out before the Washington infield realized what had happened, putting two on with two out. Lotz once again wiggled his way out of the jam, inducing a ground ball to end the inning.
“We leave bases loaded in the first (inning), second and third in the second (inning), and first and second in the fourth (inning),” Circleville head coach Brian Bigam said. “We left seven guys on base in the first four innings.”
Circleville left eight runners on base in the game, six of them were in scoring position. The Blue Lions only had seven base runners in the game, including the pair that scored.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Washington cashed in on some Circleville miscues. Lotz and Dallmayer led off the inning with back-to-back singles, one of them being a bunt where nobody was covering first base, defensively. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Tyler Tackage hit a groundball that scored Lotz and broke the scoreless tie.
“In the inning they (the Blue Lions) score, we give them five outs,” Bigam said. “We’re late covering first, my first baseman doesn’t attack and we don’t get an out on a bunt.”
Burns was able to perform damage control, limiting the Blue Lions to only scoring one run in the fourth inning.
Washington nursed the one run lead until the top of the sixth inning, when Circleville returned the favor, using a Washington error to score a run. Austin Gray singled and was pinch ran for by Parker Kidwell. Kidwell advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and to third on a passed ball and scored when the first baseman threw the past the first baseman trying to throw out Bradley at first base to knot the contest at 1-1.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh inning when, with two outs, a wild pitch scored Waters to end the game.
Circleville will lose a pair of seniors to graduation. “Nick (Burns) and Thatch (Wyatt Thatcher) had monster senior seasons,” Bigam said. “Nick was 8-0 coming into today and leading us in almost every offensive category. Wyatt has been as hot as any of our guys. He as unselfish as any guy on the team he’s willing to play anywhere all year.”
The Tigers also lose senior Colin Micheal whose senior season was done before it started due to a knee injury.