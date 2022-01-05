CIRCLEVILLE— The victory wasn’t nerve wracking or uncertain. The score wasn’t tight or ever in jeopardy. But the win was oh so sweet. The Circleville Lady Tigers’ basketball team’s victory over Hamilton Township on Tuesday night marked the 600th win in program history.
For the girls on the team this year, the special win was cause for big celebration after beating the Lady Rangers 45-23. Once the final buzzer sounded, the team huddled to decide on a worthy celebration, and the consensus among the players was to form the numbers six zero zero by laying on the court together.
A stern head coach, Coach Steve Kalinoski, nixed the idea knowing the team needed to head out sooner rather than later. After all, the Lady Tigers had to be on the team bus early Wednesday morning to make the drive to Jackson High School for a game that night.
Even with their creative idea out, the players happily grouped together for a celebratory team photo.
That team photo, and the historical significance, will live a lot longer than anyone’s memory of the actual game. Facing a winless Lady Rangers’ team didn’t pose much of a threat to the Lady Tigers who were coming off a big win at ‘The Dome’ of Westfall High School.
Right from tipoff, the Lady Tigers were in control. Sophomore Gabby McConnell started the scoring with a perfect 3-pointer a few minutes into the game. McConnell added a second 3-pointer in the first quarter, and with tallies from senior Jordan Rhymer, sophomore Faith Yancey and senior Lily Winter, Circleville led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was the Lady Tigers most successful period on both sides of the ball. They added 15 points to their score and restricted the Lady Rangers to one 3-pointer and one free throw made.
After taking a 20 point lead into halftime, it looked like there was only smooth sailing ahead for Circleville. The boat wasn’t totally smooth in the third quarter, it was the only period where Hamilton Township out scored Circleville.
However, there was no closing the gap for the Lady Rangers, and the Lady Tigers cruised to a 45-23 victory.
While the win on Tuesday night was a big one in some ways, the coaches knew there was a bigger game just around the corner.
“We have a big game down at Jackson [on Wednesday], so it's kind of moving forward to that and getting prepared to go down there.” Assistant coach Evan Callihan said on Tuesday.
“We know that tomorrow's a pretty big game for us, going down there to play them. We're pretty familiar with them [because] we played them some in the summer, So it should be a pretty competitive game down there.”
The Jackson Ironladies’ basketball team had a 6-4 record going into the game against Circleville, and most recently lost to Waterford 51-31 at the end of December.
At the time of publishing, no results for the game were available.
Circleville 45, Hamilton Township 23
Circleville 14 15 7 9 — 45
CIRCLEVILLE
Faith Yancey 4 1-2 10, Logan Jones 3 1-2 7, Maddux Bigam 2 0-0 4, Jordan Rhymer 1 0-0 3, Lily Winter 2 3-8 7, Gabby McConnell 4 0-0 11, Sara Gearhart 1 0-0 2, Addison Ndayitwayeko 0 1-2 2 TOTAL 17 6-14 45; 3-pt field goals: 5