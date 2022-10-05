CIRCLEVILLE — On Monday, 11 teams competed in the 2022 girls’ golf District Tournament, with only the team in first place going to the State Tournament.
Local schools Circleville and Westfall had their team competing in the District Tournament. The gates opened at 7 a.m., the teams got together to talk strategy and practice before tee time at 9 a.m. Westfall and Circleville had their first tee time at 9:50 that morning.
The morning saw chilly temperatures and a wind that made it feel even colder. Each girl from the two teams were split up into groups of four with staggered start times to keep the tournament running smoothly. Both teams started at hole one.
The first to tee off for Circleville was Claire Barthelmas, after taking her time to line up the shot; she hit the ball for a long first shot. Next up was Alexa Oney from Westfall who also had a nice hit.
Teeing off at 10 a.m. for Circleville was Izzy Seeley and for Westfall it was Marianna Packer. Packer hit her first shot out of bounds and had to redo her try, her second hit was a long drive.
Next up at the tee for Circleville was Lexy Sharp and for Westfall it was Madison Cook.
With a 10:20 tee time, Isabelle Perini had a nice shot that traveled far for Circleville. At tee for Westfall was Emily Cook who hit her first shot into a tree, and her second shot into another tree.
Rounding out the teams was Elaina Seeley for Circleville and Paige Weiss for Westfall. Both had a good first hole scoring 5 or under.
After finishing holes 1-9, the players got a quick lunch break. By the time lunch came around, the sun came out from behind the clouds and the weather was warm with a slight breeze. Some spectators called it perfect weather for a day of golf.
After lunch, the girls started on hole ten in the same order they started with. First up for Circleville was Barthelmas who had a decent first hit that bounced when it hit the ground and continued to roll for a few more yards. Her second hit was another long shot that nicked a tree. Her third hit was a straight shot and the ball landed on the putting green. She attempted the long putt for her fourth hit, but it was just shy of going in the hole. She finished the hole with five strokes after she made the short putt.
Starting the back half of the course for Westfall was Oney. Her first two hits were nice shots that went far. On her third stroke, she hit the ball high over the trees. On her next stroke, she hit a fairly straight shot for the ball to roll onto the putting green; it rolled slightly to the right as well. She then attempted a long putt that stopped short. Oney tried to finish the round on the next putt, but she needed a tap to put the ball in the hole. She finished the hole in seven strokes.
For Circleville, Sharp began with a long shot. On her third stroke she had a nice chip shot on to the putting green. She then attempted a long putt which went too far to the right. She finished hole ten in five strokes when she made the medium range putt.
On hole ten for Westfall, Madison Cook’s first shot hit a tree and bounced backward. After hitting around the tree, her third shot was a long hit that went slightly to the left. Her next shot saw a chip shot to get the ball onto the putting green. Her fifth stroke was a long putt that was just short. To finish the tenth hole in six strokes, she made a short putt.
After everyone finished playing 18 holes, the teams waited for the results to come through.
In third place was Gallia Academy with a score of 384, in second was Circleville with a score of 372, and in first place was Westfall with a score of 357.
Scoring for Circleville was Elaina Seeley with 85, Izzy Seeley with 92, Sharp with 101, Perini with 94, and Barthelmas with 126.
Scoring for Westfall was Weiss with 90, Emily Cook with 82, Maddie Cook with 89, Oney with 103, and Packer with 96.
With the win at Districts, Westfall qualifies for and is going to the State Tournament, which takes place next week. After the District Tournament, Mustangs’ Coach Jonathan Barker discussed how the day went for the golf team.
He said what the team did well was regroup and recover.
“Senior Emily cook rebounded after starting with a double bogey by birdieing back to back par 5s,” Barker said. “Her sister Maddie took a tough double bogey and then went ahead and followed it up with a string of 3 pars.”
Barker said Packer started her round hitting the ball out of bounds, and then followed it up with a string of 3 pars. He said the team is getting better at regrouping and recovering during matches.
“I really believe the girls are getting more mentally tough every round,” Barker said.
Barker said as a coach, winning is pretty awesome.
“These girls have become like family to me,” he said. “I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to not only be their coach but to see them grow in the game while having so much fun like we do day in and day out.”
Barker said he feels he inherited an incredible gift from the previous head coach Kevin Shoults.
“He laid the foundation for this team and I’m honored to lead them forward.”
After all the celebrating, the team has already started preparing for their next challenge, the State Tournament. Barker said the OHSAA gives the teams a 20-match limit and Westfall is currently at 19.
“We are taking advantage of that rule by heading back up to pinnacle on Thursday to play Division I Grove City who just advanced to districts themselves,” Barker said.
The day after their big win, the team hit about 500 bunker shots and long irons to get ready for some of the challenges they will face at OSU, that is where States are being held.
But before the team takes on Grove City, they had some important business to take care of.
“Of course we couldn’t do that without ordering some cool new t-shirts and booking our hotels for states next week,” Barker said.
The Lady Mustangs will play at the State Tournament, which starts on Friday October 14 and ends the next day.