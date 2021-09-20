LANCASTER — The Fairfield Union Invitational invited three teams from Pickaway County — Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm and Circleville.
Logan Elm’s score was not qualified.
For the boys, out of eight teams, Circleville places fifth with a team score of 130 and the Aces took eighth with a team score of 221.
Individually, the highest-placing runner for the two local teams was Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson with a time of 18:30.7, placing him in spot seven.
In the top 20 was Circleville’s Zach Buitendorp in spot 17 with a time of 19:47.3 followed by his teammates in spots 24 and 25 of Ryan Roy (20:21.1) and Rylan Byers (20:26).
Tigers continued to cross the finish line in spots 34 and 35 with Preston Hulse (21:06.2) and Sterlin Mullins (21:13.1).
Brandon Patrick, of Circleville, took spot 38 with his time of 21 minutes and 24 seconds.
A-C’s first runner came to the line at spot 40, Ryan Chambers, with a time of 21:28, followed by teammate Travis Spence with a time of 28:28.
The Aces continued to come with Cole Reynolds finishing in 21 minutes and 41 seconds.
Circleville’s Ayush Patel finished 47th with his time of 22:04, followed by Logan Elm’s Keegan Kidd in spot 49 with a time of 22:13.
Circleville’s Trey Bigam finished in spot 60 with a time of 23:39 and A-C’s Caden Hill followed in spot 68 with a time of 24 minutes and 15 seconds.
Circleville had Chip Stanley finish 76th with a time of 24:51 and Amanda had Peyton Hill finish closely in spot 77 with a time of 25:15.
Logan Elm had Owen Groff cross the finish line in 26 minutes and 58 seconds, placing his at spot 84 with A-C’s Henry Poor taking spot 94 with a time of 35:06.
For the girls’ race, Circleville took a higher team spot in third with a team score of 77. Logan Elm placed in eighth with a team score of 159.
Amanda-Clearcreek’s score was not qualified.
Circleville’ Maddux Bigam and Lily Winter were the top two Pickaway County runners in second and third with times of 21:05 and 21:09.
Logan Elm’s Ella Borland made the top 10 with a time of 22:12 to put her in ninth place.
For the Lady Tigers, Aly Hatfield took spot 11 with a time of 22:28 and Ellie Patrick took spot 16 with a time of 23:28.
Logan Elm’s Tayla Tootle followed Patrick closely to take 17th with a time of 23:32.
In the top 30, Logan Elm also had Kaleigh Spires in spot 29 with her time of 24:31.
Placing at 30th was A-C’s Karlee Parry with a time of 24:51.
Her teammate, Autumn Parry, took 49th with a time of 26:34.
Circleville’s Alexia Teets placed in spot 54 with a time of 26:56 ad Logan Elm’s Camryn Ross took spot 63 with a time of 27:23.
The Lady Tigers still had Audre Fausnaugh in spot 66 with her time of 28:02 and Addison Lowe in spot 69 with a time of 28 minutes and 19 seconds.
Logan Elm had Abigail Fast take spot 71 with a time of 28 minutes and 28 seconds and Clara Wilson in spot 75 with a time of 29:28.
The Lady Braves followed with Paige Smith in 89th with a time of 34:49.