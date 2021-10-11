CHILLICOTHE — On Saturday, Cot. 9, Circleville runners placed in the top 10 for both their boys’ and girls’ teams, but Teays Valley boys made sure their name was stated as they placed second as a team.
In the girls’ 5k race, the Lady Tigers managed to place first as a team of 15 teams with a total time adding up to 1:51:22 and an average time of 22:16.
The Lady Vikings took their team placement of 13th with a total time of 2:17:57 and an average time of 27:35.
Logan Elm’s Lady Braves had no team placement.
Individually, there were a total of 128 girls running, and Circleville’s Lily Winter placed fifth overall with her finishing time of 20 minutes and 13 seconds.
Her teammate, Ellie Patrick, crossed the finish line in 11th place with a time of 21:33, followed shortly after by Aly Hatfield in 13th place with a time of 21:40.
Logan Elm had their first Lady Brave to cross the finish line as Maggie Wilson claiming spot 25 with a time of 23:11.
Coming in at 27th, Circleville’s Audrey Fausnaugh finished her 5k in a time of 23 minutes and 27 seconds.
The Lady Tigers continued their finished with Kaylyn Milliron in spot 40 with a time of 24:27, just beating out Teays Valley’s Martha McAllister in spot 42 with a time of 24:38.
Circleville’s Alexia Teets claimed 44th with a time of 24 minutes and 47 seconds. Her teammate, Presley Coyan was after in spot 51 with a time of 25:13.
For the Lady Vikings, Presley Damron claimed spot 80 with a finish in 27 minutes and four seconds.
Logan Elm had their second runner finish in spot 83 with a time of 27:18, later followed by three Teays Valley runners.
Coming in spot 97 was Kaitlyn Stiffler (28:40), followed by Kira McLoughlin in spot 99 (28:42) and Gabby Park in spot 100 (28:50).
Valley’s Wylee Whittredge was later in spot 106 with a finishing time of 30 minutes flat.
The final Lady Viking to finish was Payton Sayre in spot 117 with a time of 32:22.
For the boys, out of 23 teams, finishes ranked with Teays Valley higher in second place with a total time of 1:30:12 and an average time of 18:02.
The Tigers claimed ninth place with a total time of 1:36:42 and an average time of 19:20.
Logan Elm settled in at spot 21 as a team with a total time of 1:48:11 and an average time of 21:38.
Individually, 215 runners competed and Teays Valley’s Joey Williams took a higher placement of 14th with a time of 17 minutes and 26 seconds.
His teammate, Jerry Odell, was shortly following in spot 16 with a time of 17:35, followed later by Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson in 27th place with a time of 18 minutes and four seconds.
Connor Dean, of Teays Valley, was neck-and-neck with Tomlinson, but settled in spot 28 with a time of 18:08.
His teammate, Nick Watkins, rounded out his day in spot 34 with a time of 18:24, and Rueger Shrewsberry took pot 40 with a time of 18:37.
Circleville’s first Tiger to finish the race was Zach Buitendorp in spot 48 with a time of 18:50, later followed by teammate Ryan Roy in spot 51 with a time of 18:52.
The Tigers continued to finish with Rylan Byers in spot 58 with a time of 19:13 and Slater Search in spot 72 with a time of 19:49.
Teays Valley’s Thomas McPeak was the one to come between the two tigers in spot 67 with a time of 19:39.
Circleville’s Preston Hulse finished his day in spot 76 with a time of 19:56, followed by teammate Brandon Patrick in spot 78 with a time of 20:02.
In spot 87 was Ayush Patel for Circleville with a finishing time of 20:24.
Logan Elm had Keegan Kidd finish his day at spot 93 with a time of 20:37. He was further followed by Teays Valley’s Jordan Nesbitt in spot 102 with a finish of 21 minutes and five seconds.
The Tigers continued their multiple-runner reign with Tim Wilson settling in at spot 112 with a time of 21:18.
Logan Elm’s Luke Thompson finished his day in 128th with a time of 21:47, followed by Teays Valley’s Xander Baumann in spot 132 with a time of 21:51.
Vikings’ Micharl Charter took spot 134 with a time of 22 minutes flat, followed by Logan Elm’s Jude Schaal in 136th place with his 22-minute and seven-second finish.
The Vikings still were finishing with Robbie Scott in 139th place in 22 minutes and 8 seconds, followed later by Circleville’s Trey Bigam settling with spot 149 in 22:44.
Logan Elm had Owen Groff finish in spot 188 with a time of 25:34, followed by TV’s Corey Taylor in spot 193 (26:08).
His teammate, Jacob Dietz, settled in 197th with a time of 26:19, followed by Nick Wilson in spot 201 (26:54).