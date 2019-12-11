Circleville senior Meghan Davis recently decided to continue her basketball career at John Carroll University, an NCAA Division III institution located in University Heights, outside of Cleveland. Davis helped the Tigers to a district runner-up finish last season.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: County music all the way.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Mississippi roast with mashed potatoes
Q: What are some of your strengths in your basketball?
A: I have a lot of enthusiasm and am always told I bring a lot of energy to the team. I think rebounding is a strength for me also.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in basketball?
A: I’ve had to overcome a back injury last year. It was tough sitting out, but coming back I had to work hard to build my strength and stamina up.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: I really felt I fit in with the school and being wanted to play basketball made it a really big decision. Going up to meet the coaches and teammates I really felt like John Carroll was home. They also have an ROTC program that I will be doing while I’m at John Carroll.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: I was first-team Pickaway County, second-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division and honorable mention Southeast District during my sophomore season.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: During home games, I always make sure I take a nap before coming back to the school. While we are shooting before the JV game, I go and get three red and blue gummy worms from Ted. During away games, I make sure to still take a nap, but I eat cheese instead of gummy worms. I also have a concert in my room getting ready.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Hanging out with friends and family and just having a good time in whatever I do.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to go into the military and be in the military police after completing the ROTC program at John Carroll. I’ve always wanted to serve our country and give my time and self to protect our nation. I want to give people what others have given to me as a selfless act on their part.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Jesus Christ. I follow his word and accept him as my savior. He has done many great things in my life throughout so many situations and others and it would just be amazing to see his work in person.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My mother, because she is such a hardworking individual who has always made sure I’m where I need to be in my academics and athletics. She works endlessly for my family and myself. She has taught me so much and has always been my biggest supporter telling me that I can achieve anything I push myself to.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: I work all of Pumpkin Show in food trailers or games. It’s always great working with the people I work with and to interact with so many people.
Q: Nickname?
A: Megnog — basketball gave me this nickname during my sophomore year and it has stuck ever since.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Law and Order SVU
Q: Favorite movie?
A: A Christmas Story
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Crawdaddy’s in Tennessee
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: I’ve lost two of my grandparents — one on each side of the family. I didn’t get anything of my grandma’s but when my grandpa passed, my grandma gave me one of his rings. I keep it on my key ring and it has never came off and keeps me knowing I have a guardian angel with me wherever I drive.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Going on a cruise with a unlimited crab leg bar — I could eat them all day.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Psychology. I started taking it this year and have found it really enjoyable to learn.