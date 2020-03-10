Circleville senior Brie Kendrick considers herself fortunate to have been able to play for coach Steve Kalinoski.
“Coach K expects hard work, dedication and passion from his team,” she said. “Personally, I couldn’t have had a better relationship with any other coach because of the amount of trust he put in as a player.
“One thing that I like about Coach K is that he is fun to be around, because he has a calm personality yet he can be a comedian at times.”
Kalinoski was honored on Tuesday by being named Ohio Division II Coach of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
He led the Tigers to their best season in program history — a 26-1 overall mark that included Mid-State League Buckeye Division and Southeast District championships along with the program’s first Elite Eight appearance. Circleville finished the regular-season as the Division II Associated Press poll winner.
“His coaching style allowed my teammates and I to build upon our strengths and contributed to our success on and off the court,” Kendrick said.
Junior Kenzie McConnell was named first-team All-Ohio in Division II. She averaged 16.6 points, 7.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game and currently stands fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list — regardless of gender — with 1,165 points.
Senior Meghan Davis (9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) and junior Jaylah Captain (9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds) both made honorable mention.
Logan Elm senior Abby Hatter (15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists) was also honored in Division II as a special mention recipient.
Amanda-Clearcreek senior Katelynn Connell (15 points, 5.4 rebounds) was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III.
The teams are selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the Ohio, with the Circleville Herald being represented in the Southeast District.