Circleville senior Peyton Perini recently signed to run track at Ashland University, an NCAA Division II institution.
Perini has won the district 1600 relay championship (2017, 2019), was a regional qualifier (2017-2019), state qualifier (2019), was named first-team all-Mid-State League League Buckeye (2019) and second-team all-league (2017, 2018). In the classroom she has also excelled taking home academic all-Ohio honors in 2019 and academic all-MSL (2017, 2018, and 2019).
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: County music
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo.
Q: What are some of your strengths in your running?
A: My hard work ethic, speed, strength and endurance.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in running?
A: When I was running in the 400 final at the regional meet and placed fifth, missing fourth-place to go to the state meet by one-hundredth of a second. As a junior, I had to work harder to earn that spot to go to the state meet. I have also had to overcome and work through bad form, mechanics and poor block-starts. I am still working and improving on those skills today.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: When I stepped on campus, the coaching staff were extremely welcoming and they have a good education department. It felt like home immediately. My aunt Leah (Allen) Congrove ran cross country and track there and I have always wanted to follow in her footsteps as well.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Making it to the state track meet during my junior year has been my favorite track memory. It was the coolest thing to see my school, teachers and administrators, and other sports teams I am involved with, come to the meet or wish me luck from home. My best friend surprised me the day of the meet and had the school van I would be riding in to the meet decorated with signs and pictures of me running to wish me luck. The support I felt during that time was amazing and is something I will never forget.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Before each race Coach Lennex and I have a pep talk where we map out a strategy and a way to attack each race to help me get nerves out and to maximize my potential.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Hanging out with friends, family, playing sports, and running.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I would like to be a teacher and come back to Circleville to teach and give back to my community and possibly even be a coach one day.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Malala Yousafzai, who is a 22-year old Pakistanian woman and activist who fights for the education of women and children. The Taliban banned girls from attending school and they shot Malala for her beliefs. Malala made a full recovery and has since then started a non-profit and dedicated herself to fighting for the right of female education.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My mother, because each day she sets an example for my sister and I on how to be hardworking, kind and a compassionate person. My mom is my biggest supporter and has been there for me through each stage in my life. She has shaped me into the person I am today and I would not be where I am today without her.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: I was in the Queen’s contest at the 112th Circleville Pumpkin Show during my junior year. I was honored to have my classmates select me to represent them in the Queen’s contest. It was so much fun to go to get to know the other contestants on a personal level, to be able to ride in the parade on a cool car and see all of Circleville, and to be able to go onto stage with my peers cheering my name and holding signs. That experience has been one of my all-time favorite memories and been one of the coolest experiences of high school.
Q: Nickname?
A: P
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Vampire Diaries
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Finding Nemo
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Hayday Farm Game
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: Was when my parents gave me my cat, Graham, after my first cross country meet in seventh grade.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My orange and white cat Graham.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: I was fortunate to go on my dream vacation last summer when my family and I traveled out of the country for the first time and went to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. We traveled there for my aunt’s wedding where I was the maid of honor. It was so much fun being a part of a wedding on the beach with the beautiful see-through blue water and white sand all around you.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: English, because I enjoy reading books and learning about different types of literature.