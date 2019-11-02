Circleville junior Colton Pinkerton completed his season on Saturday by taking 92nd in the Division II state meet in 17:11.9 at National Trail Raceway outside of Hebron. 

Pinkerton posted a time of 17:11.9 in his first career appearance at the state meet.

Shelby's Caleb Brown topped the 182-athlete field in 15:05.0, followed by Defiance's Mhalicki Bronson in 15:13.2. 

Woodridge topped the 20-school team race with 37 points and Scioto Valley Conference, district and regional champion Unioto finished as state runner-up with 115. Heath followed in third with a team score of 160. 



