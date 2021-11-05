CIRCLEVILLE— The Tigers of Circleville High School are sending two runners to the OHSAA 44th Annual Girls Cross Country Championship on Saturday.
Senior Lily Winter and freshman Maddux Bigam will compete at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park for the 5-kilometer race.
Winter, who has been running cross country since middle school, is making her first appearance at the state championship. However, she’s not unfamiliar with the event. The last time Circleville sent runners to the girls event the team included Winter’s sister Monica, in 2012. This year marks the culmination of a goal Winter set for herself in her freshman year.
After battling through shin splints her sophomore year, and the uncertainty of the coronavirus in her junior year, Winter is happy that in her senior year she was able to accomplish her goal of making it to states.
“Throughout high school [making state] was my goal. Everything worked out for my senior year.”
While Winter is finishing her high school cross country career, Bigam is at the beginning.
As a freshman, Bigam was always prepared to give cross country her all, making state is the icing on the cake — or the unlimited breadsticks, as her coaches would say — of her first season.
Like Winter, Bigam is also carrying on a family legacy. Bigam’s mother was a state champion runner in Indiana and encouraged Bigam to take up running.
Bigam was able to battle through injury this season to make it to the championship. A multi-athlete at Circleville, Bigam aggravated her knee playing soccer during the season.
She and her coaches figured out how to rehab and strengthen her knee throughout the season to the point where Coach Bill Search feels Bigam can post her best time at states on Saturday.
“I had to correct my running form because I tend to swing my legs out a little bit and that’s what ended up causing my knee issues. And I try to really focus on keeping my legs straight.”
Going forward Bigam and Coach Search have big plans for the Circleville girls cross country program.
“We have at least five girls coming back that are really strong. Well actually six, and we have a couple of junior high kids coming up, then you get the cream of the crop really rise to the top.” Search said of next season
Off the course, Winter and Bigam will continue completing for Circleville during the winter as members of the girls Basketball team.