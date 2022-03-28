CIRCLEVILLE— One more Circleville football player is moving on to college ball after senior Colton Kinney signed a letter of intent Monday afternoon.
Kinney, an outside linebacker for the Tigers, committed to Hocking College where he will join a young but growing football program.
Hocking started a football program the same year they started their athletic department as a whole, seven years ago in 2015. Now in the seventh year of competing, the Hocking Hawks are a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The Hawks compete as an independent team, meaning they don’t belong to an NJCAA conference, which makes sense as they market their program as the only two-year college offering football in all of Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
The Hocking football team boasts that “approximately 50” student-athletes from their football program have gone on to four-year colleges academically and to play football in the program’s first five years, according to their athletic website.
Kinney had a solid showing in his senior season last fall. High school sports website MaxPreps.com listed seven solo tackles for Kinney in two games for the 2021 season, along with two gang-tackles for nine total tackles.
Kinney is listed as six-foot-three and 205 pounds on MaxPreps.com and also played tightend for the Tigers.