WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – The Circleville boys’ basketball team upset a third-seeded Miami Trace team Wednesday night 61-46.
The Tigers were able to hold the Miami Trace Panthers to just eight points in the first quarter while they put up 11 on the board. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 11-7 in the second quarter, 22-16 in the third and 17-15 in the fourth quarter.
Tigers’ Coach Cody Carpenter knew going against Miami Trace wouldn’t be easy, but felt like they had the right plan going into the game.
“Our game plan was to attack them,” he said. “We didn’t want to play timid. We wanted to be aggressive on both sides of the floor.”
Carpenter said the mindsets of the players were great.
“The kids truly believed they could win and that’s how we played.”
Coach also said the team prepared a few different plans for Miami Trace’s defense just to make sure they were prepared. He said the Tigers made every possession difficult for the Panthers.
Carpenter said he believed beating Miami Trace was a team win, but Slater Search dominated the paint on both sides of the floor.
“He had the toughest matchup, but he wanted that challenge.”
Circleville will now face Gallia Academy on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gallia. Carpenter said the Tigers will prepare for Gallia in a similar way to how they prepared for Miami Trace.
“They have a big dominant post and good guard play. It will be a tough game, but we’ll be ready.”
Carpenter said he and the team appreciated the support from their fans on Wednesday night. He hopes to have a big crowd cheering on the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
Stats from the game:
Slater Search: 20 points, made 1 three pointer and 7/8 on free throws