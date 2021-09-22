LONDON — In a road match, the Lady Tigers took a large-deficit win over Madison Plains on Monday, Sept. 20, 5-0.
The goals for Circleville came from Faith Yancey (2), Sabrene Funk (10) and Kilea Dupler (1) — Dupler's was her first varsity goal.
The final goal came from Madison Plains at their own goal.
Lady Tigers assisting in goals were Emma Groff and Kylie Benson with her first varsity assist.
In the net, Kylie McCain had one save.
With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to a 7-2-1 record, 1-2 in league play.
For Circleville's defense, this win was clean sheet No. 6 for the season.