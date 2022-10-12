CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tigers shut out the Teays Valley Vikings 3-0 in girls’ volleyball Tuesday night.
The set scores for the night were 25-18, 25-6, and 25-18.
Not only did the night end in a win, two players earned their 1,000th dig as Tigers. Seniors Morgan Blakeman and Chandler Hayes reached that milestone during the match.
Stats for Blakeman on the night included 15 kills, 4 aces, 3 solo blocks, 19 digs, and 7 receptions with only one reception error.
Stats on the night for Hayes included 4 aces, 18 digs, and 16 receptions with no errors.
Senior Natalie Keaton was the only other player to serve an ace on the night for the Tigers and she had 3.
Senior Cara Cooper had 21 digs on the night, which averaged 7 digs per set.
The overall match stats for Circleville were 43 kills, 11 aces, 4 solo blocks, 88 digs, 35 assists, and 41 receptions with only 2 errors.
The Circleville Tigers are the first seed in the Division II Southeast District Volleyball Tournament and play their first match on October 19. Their opponent is to be determined.
After the match, Teays Valley Coach Bailey Walker gave a shout out to Freshman Jenna Pence, who plays right side/outside, for playing a phenomenal game.
“She played two sets in the right side and the switched to outside during the 3rd,” Walker said. “Jenna brought the energy, and was our top performer at the net.”
Despite the loss for the Vikings, they are focused on the one regular season match left and the post season. It was announced earlier this week that Teays Valley would play St. Francis DeSales in the Sectional Tournament.
Walker said the team is focusing on how to be consistent.
“We play a lot of good teams and compete with them at times, but we struggle to compete consistently. That’s what we’re focusing on going into tournament,” she said. “That and playing tough teams before Monday.”
Teays Valley plays in the Division I Sectional Tournament at DeSales on Monday October 17.