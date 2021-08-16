GALLIPOLIS — The Circleville Tigers boys’ and girls’ soccer squads competed on the road in Friday Night Futbol against the Gallia Academy Blue Devils/Angels with the ladies winning their first match, 3-1, and the gentlemen falling, 1-7.
LADY TIGERS 3, BLUE ANGELS 0
Both squads ventured to Gallipolis on a stormy evening with proved to be fruitful, at least for the girls’ team.
In the girls’ opening match of the season, Circleville freshman Makaya Cockerham scored two goals in her first varsity game with Nilyn Cockerham getting credit for one goal — three total goals between the two.
In the game, Nilyn also got credit for an assist. In terms of saves, Kylie McCain gave a solid defensive effort saving six shots on goal in her first game as a freshman.
To start the 2021 season, the Circleville Lady Tigers start their season 1-0.
NEXT
For the Lady Tigers, their next scheduled match will be against the Jackson High School Ironladies on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at home.
TIGERS 1, BLUE ANGELS 7
For the boys, the Circleville Tigers suffered their first loss of the season Friday after the Blue Devils racked in seven scored goals compared to the Tigers’ one. The boys fall to 0-1 ahead of their season home-opener.
NEXT
The Tigers are scheduled to face-off against Jackson High School this Saturday at 1 p.m. after the conclusion of the Lady Tigers’ home-opener.