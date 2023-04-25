CIRCLEVILLE — Nolan West went 4-4 at bat and had three runs batted in (RBI) to help lead the Tigers to a 3-1 victory over Logan Elm Monday night.
Zeros remained on the scoreboard until the bottom of the second inning. Circleville had two outs and West was at bat for the Tigers. After three balls and a strike, West singled on a line drive to center field and Drew Thornsley scored. During the same play West advanced to second and Brody Brisker scored on a throw.
Circleville had a 2-0 lead going into the third inning, but Logan Elm responded with a run of their own. The Braves had two outs when Zane Seimer stepped up to the plate. Seimer singled on a pop fly, which let Zack Parks score for the Braves.
The last score of the game came after Circleville’s West singled on another line drive, which gave Thornsley the opportunity to cross home plate. This final run for the Tigers sealed the 3-1 win over Logan Elm.
After the game finished, Braves’ Coach Terry Holbert said their game plan was to throw strikes and consistently put the ball in play. Overall, he said he felt Grant Cline was excellent on the mound.
“He threw a lot of strikes, commanded his breaking pitches, kept hitters off balance and pitched well enough to win,” Holbert said.
The Coach said the Braves struggled to consistently put the ball in play and lacked a big hit in a situation with runners in a scoring position.
“I give a lot of credit to their pitcher (Smith) who consistently kept our hitters guessing and allowed his defense to make a lot of plays.”
Zack Parks was 3-4 at bat for the Braves and had one run. Holbert said Parks has been hitting the baseball well lately.
“I’m thrilled that he is having the success that he is because he has worked incredibly hard. He is a great leader and example for his younger teammates.”
On Thursday, the Braves will play against Waverly at Paints Stadium.
After the game, Tigers’ Coach Brian Bigam said Logan Smith threw well at the pitching mound and kept Logan Elm’s batters off balance. He also talked about the nice game Nolan West had for the Tigers.
“He had a big two-out hit to drive in our first two runs of the game and then had a run batted in (RBI) later in the game,” Bigam said.
Bigam said West was their most consistent leading hitter last season but has had some tough luck the last couple of weeks. Despite a bit of bad luck, Bigam said West shows up for practice and does what he needs to do.
“He’s very even-keeled and doesn’t show much emotion but he comes to the park each and every day and does his job.”
Bigam said one thing the team struggled with was chasing pitches up in the zone, but he credits Logan Elm’s pitcher Cline for competing well on the mound.
Circleville has a Mid-State League game each day this week. On Thursday the Tigers travel to take on Bloom-Carroll and on Friday they travel to face Liberty Union. Both games are set to start at 5:15 p.m.
Stats for Logan Elm:
Kyle Rine: 1 hit
Zack Parks: 1 run, 1 hit
Zane Seimer: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Colton Eplin: 1 hit
Stats for Circleville:
Nolan West: 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Scottie Moats: 1 hit
Tate DeBord: 1 hit
JD Reuter: 1 hit
Brody Brisker: 1 run
Drew Thornsley: 2 runs, 1 hit