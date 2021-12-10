GREENFIELD— The newly formed Circleville swim team competed at a meet on Thursday hosted by McClain High School.
Five swimmers competed in four different events. In the boys’ 200m freestyle, junior Chip Stanley finished fourth with a time of two minutes 28.78 seconds.
In the first heat for the girls’ 50m freestyle race junior Presley Coyan came in first with a time of 34:74. During the second heat, two Circleville girls competed. Sophomore Kaylyn Milliron finished with a time of 33:65 which put her in fourth place in the heat. Junior Veronica Miao had the best time of the three 50m freestyle Lady Tigers with a time of 32:80. Her time put Miao in second place in her heat.
Milliron and Coyan both competed in a second event at the meet. During the girls’ 100m freestyle Milliron finished third with a time of 1:18.68, followed closely by Coyan in fourth with a time of 1:22.32.
Sophomore Luke Stout swam in the boys’ 100m freestyle and ended up in third place with a time of 1:01.9.
The Circleville swim team will compete on Saturday at the Hillsboro YMCA.