CIRCLEVILLE— The Tigers athletic department added a varsity swimming team for the first time in school history.
Coach Mike Williams has spent the past few years building a club-style team at the school and gained enough interest during the offseason for the team to earn varsity status for the 2021-22 season.
The eight member co-ed team will compete at the Pickaway County YMCA this season along with away meets around the central Ohio area.
On Saturday, the team will dive into the competitive world as they compete in the Athens Invitational at Ohio University starting at noon.