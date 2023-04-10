CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville tennis team lost a tough match 1-4 to Unioto on Friday night.
Liam Goodhart and Slater Search got the Tigers’ only win of the night on second doubles, winning their matches 7-5 and 7-6.
On first singles for Circleville was Grant Pinkerton, who battled in the first set, but came up short falling 3-6. Reid Seimetz (second singles) and Justin Darnell (third singles) also battled hard, but fell short in the first set 2-6. On first doubles were Carlos Vazquez and Sabrena Funk; they fell to the tough Unioto team 1-6 in the first set.
Tigers’ Coach Clint Marcum said the team made some lineup changes going into the match against Unioto. The game plan was to avoid unforced errors and execute solid groundstrokes.
“Second doubles did a great job with this game plan and really focused in on their practice this week and showed great improvement, both physically and mentally,” Marcum said of Goodhart and Search.
Marcum said he liked what he saw from his other players, but his team just happened to run into a very talented Unioto team. Coach said he is very proud of his entire team, but especially of Goodhart and Search.
“They worked extremely hard in practice this week to improve their cross court return game, and sharpen their skills on the net,” he said. “It was nice to see that hard work pay off and result in a win for those guys.”
The Tigers are now 1-5 in their overall record for the 2023 spring season. Marcum said it’s a rough start on paper, but he doesn’t think it’s indicative of the talent and potential his team has.
“Our focus going forward is to continue to work on our situational awareness and also the mental aspect of the game. If we can get better in those areas, this will be a really good team.”
After meeting Washington Court House on the court on Monday, Circleville will travel to play London in a night match. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.