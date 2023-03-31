The Circleville tennis team had three back-to-back matches this week, they lost their first two but beat Hamilton Township 4-1 Thursday night.
In the Tigers season opener against Bloom-Carroll, the team lost 0-5. In their second game of the season the Tigers fell just short to Miami Trace 2-3. Grace Pinkerton got one of the wins for the Tigers on first singles, winning her sets 6-2 and 6-3. Liam Goodhart and Slater Search got the other win on second doubles, winning the first set 6-4, losing the second 1-6, and winning the third set 6-2.
Thursday, the Tigers got their first win of the season after beating Hamilton Township 4-1. Pinkerton got a win on first singles, winning two sets 6-2 and 6-1. Reid Seimetz won on second singles, he lost his first set 5-7, but won the next two 6-3 and 7-2. Goodhart and Slater shut out their opponents on first doubles, winning both sets 6-0. Carlos Vazquez and Sarthak Patel also shut out their opponents on second doubles, winning both their sets 6-0.
Having back-to-back games, the Tigers were unable to practice after the Bloom-Carroll match. Circleville’s tennis Coach Clint Marcum said the single players focused on better consistency and trying to hit the opponents weak side.
“Doubles focus was on better communication, spacing and court positioning, and hitting the correct shot at the right time,” he said.
Marcum went on to say he his proud of his players’ attitude and effort, but they have to clean up sloppy mistakes like double faults and unforced errors.
“The Miami Trace match was extremely windy, so that hindered some of my newer players and took them a while to adjust,” Marcum said about how his team struggled in their second match of the season.
The Tigers will play many games back-to-back this season and Marcum said he makes it a point that his team accepts that and doesn’t use it as an excuse.
“Since there isn't a lot of time to practice with a busy match schedule, we have to discuss where we need to improve and try to work on that during warm-ups for our following match,” he said. “We need to get mentally tougher, and it is something that I'm always trying to improve with my team.”
Weather permitting, the Tigers were scheduled to play their fourth game in a row Friday night against Chillicothe.