AMANDA — The Circleville baseball team run-ruled Amanda Clearcreek in a 17-1 victory Wednesday night.
The Tigers opened the game with an impressive 10-run first inning. Scottie Moats was the first to score for the Tigers on the night when he crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Logan Smith then singled on a ground ball which gave JD Reuter and Tate DeBord the opportunity to score.
Two batters later saw Trent Smith double on a pop fly and Drew Thornsley and Logan Smith scored on an error. The Tigers then went up 7-0 after Matt Bradley and Trent Smith recorded another two runs. Nolan West scored the Tigers’ ninth point of the first inning after Austin Gray singled. Gray went on to score the tenth and final run of the inning for the Tigers after DeBord singled on a line drive.
The scoring spree for Circleville didn’t stop there. The Tigers scored another five runs in the second inning. Logan Smith scored the first run of the inning after Bradley singled on a ground ball. With two outs, Gray singled which gave West the opportunity to score. Bradley followed West and scored on a throw by the Aces. Gray and Moats scored the last two runs of the inning for the Tigers, giving Circleville a 15-0 lead at the end of the second inning.
The Tigers made sure to clinch the win by adding another two runs to the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. After giving up one run in the fourth inning, the Tigers run-ruled Amanda Clearcreek in a 17-1 victory.
On Monday, Circleville faces Teays Valley at home for a Mid-State League (MSL) game. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m.