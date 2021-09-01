CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tigers and the Zane Trace Pioneers took to the green at Pickaway Country Club Wednesday with the home team coming out on top by just one point: 173 to 174.
The Tigers overcame the Pioneers thank to its assortment of golfers who totaled a 173-team score. Circleville’s Jack Holcomb claimed medalist honors after tallying 36 on the course.
Circleville’s team win was also contributed by Garrett Brooks (44), Michael Fernandez (49), Todd Keller (51), Avery Ferrell (46) and Reid Seimetz (47).
Zane Trace finishes with a 174-team score with Jon Grondolsky Jr. being named the team’s best golfer Wednesday with a 38. Contributing to the team’s score were Henry Zitzelberger (44), Josh Delong (43), Daniel Hughes (51), Michael Good (49) and AJ Parker (55).
NEXT
The Circleville Tigers are scheduled to face fellow Mid-State League participants in the third conference tournament scheduled for Thursday starting at 2:30 p.m.