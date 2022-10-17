CIRCLEVILLE — On Friday night, the Circleville Tigers lost their last home game of the season to Fairfield Union 45-13.
The night started off with perfect football weather, the sun was out making it warm and a slight breeze made it cool enough for a light jacket.
The Tigers started the game by kicking off to the Fairfield Union Falcons.
The first two plays on offense saw the Falcons run the ball. On a third and two they converted to a first down at the 50-yard line. Fairfield quarterback Hayden Collins (9) ran for a touchdown on a third and one. The extra point attempt by Isabelle Neal (30) was good. With 8:41 left in the first quarter, Fairfield Union led Circleville 7 to 0.
For the first play on offense for the Tigers, quarterback Scott Moats (10) threw an incomplete pass. On the second play Moats ran for four yards. The offense was stopped in three downs at the 42-yard line.
Fairfield was back on offense and on a first and ten fumbled the ball and quickly recovered it. Fairfield continued to march down the field with the help of two penalties on Circleville. On back-to-back plays Circleville was called for an illegal chop block. The second penalty gave Fairfield a first and goal.
On fourth and goal at the 2-yard line Collins ran in for his second touchdown of the night. The extra point was good.
The Circleville offense went for another three and out. On first down Moats’ pass was dropped and on third down his pass was incomplete. To end the first quarter Moats punted the ball away.
The score at the end of the first quarter was Fairfield Union 14 and Circleville 0.
On a fourth and one for the Fairfield Union Falcons they ran for a first down. After running a play on another first down in the series, the Falcons were called of holding, which made it second and 20. Before the Falcons could snap the ball, the Circleville defense was called for being offside, it was now second and 15.
A couple of plays later, Fairfield Union scored the fist touchdown of the second quarter and the extra point by Neal was good.
In an amazing play, Circleville’s Parker Kidwell (11) ran Fairfield’s kickoff all the way back to the end zone to score a touchdown. The extra point attempt was no good.
With seven minutes left in the half the score was Fairfield Union 21 and Circleville 6.
Fairfield marched down the field while eating up clock. Collins ran in for a touchdown but the play was called back due to a holding penalty on the offense. The Circleville defense was able to get a third down stop in the red zone. On fourth and four at the 8-yard line, Fairfield’s field goal attempt was good.
On the first play back on offense for Circleville, quarterback Moats was sacked. On the next play on second and 22 Moats’ pass was tipped and Fairfield intercepted the ball.
The half ended with Fairfield taking a knee.
The score going into half was Fairfield 24 and Circleville 6.
The sun had set and the temperature dropped, with the slight breeze it felt like an autumn night. The fans in the stands were bundled up head to toe and covered in a warm blanket.
The second half stared at 8:20 p.m. when Fairfield kicked off to Circleville.
The Tigers went for it on fourth and inches but were stopped short. Fairfield took over at the 49-yard line with a turnover on downs.
The Circleville defense was able to force a fourth down six inches before the goal line, but Fairfield ran in for a touchdown on the next play. The extra point was good. The score was Fairfield 31 and Circleville 6.
On the kickoff return for Circleville, they fumbled the ball and Fairfield recovered.
After running their first play of the series, Circleville got a personal foul penalty, which gave the Falcons a first down. On the very next play Fairfield was called for a personal foul, erasing the yards they got during their play.
The Circleville defense was able to force Fairfield to punt, which rolled into the end zone for a touch back. The Tigers were unable to convert on a third and one. Moats punted the ball. Again, the Tigers were stopped in three downs.
At the end of the third quarter Fairfield led Circleville 31 to 6.
The Falcons began the fourth quarter with the ball on offense. As they made their way down the field they chewed up a lot of time. Hunter Clark (6) scored a touchdown with 8:26 left in the game. Fairfield was called for a false start on their first extra point attempt, but the second try was good. The score was Fairfield 38 and Circleville 6.
The Tigers faced a fourth and one on their next offensive series; they got the first down after Moats completed a successful pass to Jack Kline (16). After getting another first down on their offensive series, Moats ran in for a Circleville touchdown and his extra point attempt was good. The score was Fairfield 38 and Circleville 13.
With Fairfield back on offense they continued to eat time off the clock by calling run plays. With 2:14 left in the game, the Fairfield offense ran for a long touchdown from the 43-yard line to the end zone. The extra point by Neal was good.
Circleville ran three plays on offense but was unable to get a first down. Time expired with the final score Fairfield Union 45 and Circleville 13.