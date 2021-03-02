CIRCLEVILLE — After coaching the Tigers for a total of 16 years, coach Steve Wastier announced his retirement from the program. In his place, new coach Ryan Walker hopes to keep building the team while also completing some of his personal goals for the program.
On Feb. 26, the Circleville High School Athletic Department announced the hiring of Walker as the new head coach for the Tigers' soccer program.
Prior to coming to the City of Circleville, Walker served as a recruiting coordinator for the Kentucky Christian University Knights. Prior to that position, he served as a soccer graduate assistant for the 2018 season.
Adding to his experience as a soccer player, his jersey number, No. 13, was retired at Kentucky Christian University. According to the past season rosters, Walker competed at the NAIA school from 2014 to 2018.
The native of Grayson, Kentucky majored in Business Administration while focusing primarily in sports management with minor in ministry.
Throughout his career with the Knights, the defensive midfielder scored a total of 29 goals throughout four years, three of which were game-winning shots. In that time, he tallied up 87 shots on goal translating to a 59.2 percentage of shots on goal.
From his performance on the field, Walker was gained the recognition of his peers and other coaches. In 2017, the university reported that Walker was named to the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) All-American Team.
Walker was invited by United Soccer Coaches to be a part of the 15-member team. Prior to getting invited, he was also given the 2017 NCCAA Kyle Rote Jr. Award for Division II along with being named the first team All-Region player in the Mideast three times and selected as an NCCAA All-American in 2015 to 2017.
Apart from kicking the competition on the pitch, Walker also stood out as dedicated student. In 2016 and 2017, he was recognized as an NCCAA Scholar-Athlete and National Soccer Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American.
With his resume, the Tigers hope to have a solid coach heading its program for years to come.
The newspaper reached out to Walker on Tuesday morning.