CIRCLEVILLE — Last week, Tiger Country welcomed Brandon Wright as its newest athletic director last Wednesday in a regular meeting for the district’s board of education. He is the third person to fill the role in the last eight years.
In the May 19 traditional meeting, district leadership members as well as the board of education named Wright, former Madison-Plains athletic director, to take on the position for the 2021 to 2022 academic school year. The searched combined with the hiring process, according to Circlville Schools’ Communication Director Evan Debo, took approximately 30 days to complete in a seamless transition.
Wright, while new to the position, is not unfamiliar to the City of Circleville as he is returning to the district after a two-year stretch at Madison-Plains High School located in London and home of the Golden Eagles.
The husband and father of two children once served as an athletic assistant for three years working out of the Tiger Athletic Offices. Prior to that period, Wright held the sports information director position at Ohio Christian University where he also holds a Master of Arts degree in business administration along with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sports management and business.
Wright brings a unique and comforting experience to the director role as he also holds a background in coaching baseball as well as softball. Specifically, he has coached students ranging from middle school, junior varsity and as a varsity head coach for the Piqua Acme Baseball team in 2013 and 2014.
Wright will be succeeding former Athletic Director Chad Spradlin who decided to step down from the role in the pursuit of his passion to return to the classroom, coaching and spending time with his family.
Wright will begin his new role in a short-term capacity in June, Debo commented.
”We are really excited to have Brandon back and to get him into the fold,” Debo told The Circleville Herald.