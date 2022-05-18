Circleville wins battle of Tigers over Waverly

Circleville pitcher Nick Burns looks for a sign from his catcher during Tiger’s 11-1 drumming of Waverly Monday evening in Circleville. Burns went six innings, allowing one run on seven hits. He struck out seven a walked two.
CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville started off slow but a four-run fourth inning and a five-run sixth inning lifted Circleville past Waverly 11-1 Monday evening in Circleville.
Circleville’s pitcher Nick Burns threw all six innings, giving up one run on seven hits while striking out seven and walking a pair.
Waverly took an early 1-0 lead and looked to be in business in the top of the second inning with a two-out rally inning loading the bases, but Burns was able to strike out the Waverly batters and leave the bases loaded.
Waverly threatened again in the third inning when Waverly had runners at second and third base with no outs. But Burns again worked out of the jam and limited Waverly’s hitting the rest of the way, breaking free for an 11-1 win.
Circleville struck in the home half of the third inning with a pair of runs. Nolan West scored when a walk was called on the Waverly pitcher and Scott Moats scored after a third strike was dropped by the Waverly catcher which allowed the inning to continue.
In the fourth inning, Circleville broke through with four runs. Three base hits and an error plated the first run on a RBI hit by Nolan West. Wyatt Thatcher picked up a RBI on a single and Burns plated two runs on a ground ball double play. Austin Gray, Drew Thornsley, Matt Bradley and West all scored in the inning and the Red and Black sent ten batters to the plate. Three Waverly errors aided the four-run inning.
Burns had found his rhythm the hill and was dispatching the Waverly batting order, only allowing one hit in Waverly’s last three innings.
In the sixth frame, Circleville put another crooked number of the scoreboard. After a Moats single and a Thatcher walk led off the inning Burns helped his own cause with RBI single, giving three ribbies on the night. Two more runs via Waverly errors and when Kidwell scored to make it 11-1, per OHSAA rule the game was called in favor of Circleville.
West went 2-for-4, scoring twice and driving in a run. Moats also went 2-for-4 and scored. Burns was 1-for-4 with a run scored and a RI.
Circleville battle Jackson on Wednesday night with a sectional championship on the line. For those results, see the Circleville Herald.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.