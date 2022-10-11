The 2022 Circleville women's soccer team

The 2022 Circleville women’s soccer team

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville women’s soccer team (7-6-2) defeated Zane Trace (6-9) 2-0.

