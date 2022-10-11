CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville women’s soccer team (7-6-2) defeated Zane Trace (6-9) 2-0.
Scoring both goals for the Tigers was Nilyn Cockerham, having the only assist of the night was Faith Yancey, and goalie Kylie McCain had three saves.
Cockerham’s first goal of the night came two minutes into the game. Her goal came after Zane Trace got called for a handball in the box to set up the penalty kick. The second goal of the night marked a milestone in Cockerham’s career, it was her 50th goal as a Tiger, making her fifth all-time in Tiger goals.
Tigers’ Coach Joseph Stitt said Cockerham scoring her 50th goal was a big accomplishment for her and the team. He said in soccer it takes 11 players working together to score.
“She has been a very consistent scorer for us the last four years, she knows where to be to put herself in a position to score and finishes well,” Stitt said. “She has worked hard and developed her game over the years to react to different defensive formations and tactics.”
Stitt also complimented the defensive play the team had against a speedy Zane Trace team. He said that due to injuries and illness, freshman Mya Nardi started in the back for the first time.
It was announced earlier this week that Circleville received the 7th seed for the Southeast District Tournament that takes place next week. According to Stitt, the team received the 5th seed last year.
“I feel our schedule is significantly more difficult than it was last year, so we have a few less wins than we did this time last year.”
Stitt said despite the lower ranking, he thinks the team is playing well and they can go far in the tournament.
“I’m confident that challenging ourselves earlier in the season will lead to us playing better soccer in October.”
Last year, the women’s soccer program won their first game but lost their second game in the tournament.
“If we are able to win our first two this year, we would have the opportunity to play for a district championship in the third match.”
Circleville’s first opponent is McClain, a team they played against earlier in the season. Stitt said because of this, the team has a good idea of how their opponent likes to play.
“We played well in that first outing but had some things we need to clean up in the middle third of the field- where they have some strength,” he said. “We will be focusing on this, which should give us success offensively and defensively.”
Before the team plays against McClain next week, they still have two regular season games to play. Stitt says this week is all about building momentum for his team.
“We played good soccer as of late but haven’t been consistent, we are hoping these last few matches help us to build momentum as we move into tournament play.”
Circleville is back on the field on Wednesday at home for their last Mid-State League Buckeye Conference match against Hamilton Township.
The Tigers last regular season game will be played at home this Saturday against Sheridan.