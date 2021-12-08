JACKSON— Circleville wrestling completed in the Brown Brothers Invitational at Jackson High School over the weekend. The Tigers finished third out of 13 schools with 206 total points.
Freshman Andrew Siembida finished first in the 106 weight-class. Because of the entries, Siembida had byes for the first four rounds. In his one match of the day, Siembida pinned Nelsonville-York junior Brianna Phillips after two minutes and 52 seconds.
In the 113 weight class, freshman Carson VanGundy finished in third place with a record of 2-2.
At 120, sophomore Landen Zarbaugh took top spot after winning all four of his matches. Zarbaugh was able to win each match by pin, with his longest match only taking 1:19.
Coming in second place for the 126 weight class was freshman Lucifer Donaldson. Out of a field of eight wrestlers, Donaldson won all three of his pool matches. In the bracket rounds, he won by pin before losing to Jackson senior Gavin Malone in the final round. Donaldson previously beat Malone by a 7-3 decision in his first match of the day.
Circleville sophomore Jacob Johnson took first place in the 132 weight class. In the final match, Johnson faced Nelsonville-York senior Dominic Doak that took 5:20 before Johnson was able to win by pin.
Freshman Ayden Reedy finished fifth in the 138 weight class after a 9-5 decision over Andrew Wheeler from Alexander.
Lane Adams, a freshman competing in the 144 weight class, finished fifth at the invitational.
Sophomore Gage Bolt lost in the last match to River Valley senior Nathan Cadle to finish second in the 150 weight class.
At 157, sophomore Logan Holbrook placed fourth.
The wrestling team will be back in action on Saturday at the Golden Eagle Invitational.