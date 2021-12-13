CIRCLEVILLE— The young Tigers of the Circleville wrestling team made the podium once again this week, finishing in second place at the Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by Madison-Plains High School.
Freshman Andrew Siembida claimed third place in the 106 weight class, going 4-1 for the day.
In the 113 weight class freshman Carson VanGundy finished fourth out of 5 wrestlers.
Sophomore Landen Zarbaugh, who wrestles in the 120 weight class, also finished second in his group.
The next weight class up, 126, also had a Tiger in second place. Freshman Lucifer Donaldson finished the day with a 4-1 record.
Sophomore Jacob Johnson was perfect in his three pool matches and won his first bracket match by a 9-0 decision, before losing in the final round after being pinned.
Freshman Ayden Reedy joined several of his teammates with a silver finish. In the 138 weight class, Reedy lost in the final match to a Utica senior wrestler.
In the 144 weight class, another Circleville freshman made the top three. Lane Adams finished the day with a record of 4-1.
Sophomore Gage Bolt came away with the only first place finish for the Tigers. Bolt won the 150 weight class. He started the day with a 15-0 technical fall in his first pool match, and won the next four matches by pin.
In the 175 weight class sophomore Jaden Hemming came in fourth place after losing to the eventually first place winner in the second bracket round.
At 215, sophomore Noah Jones came in second place after losing his first match of the day by a 9-5 decision.
Freshman Jack Sorrell placed fourth in the heavyweight competition. Sorrell had a 3-0 record in the pool matches, but lost by pin in both bracket rounds.
As a team, the Tigers collected 266 point, only one short of first place winners Utica.