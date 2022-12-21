CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville varsity wrestling team hosted their first “In-School” Wrestling Dual and defeated Madison-Plains 70-11.
Tigers' Coach Trent Brooks said the idea of an “In-School” Wrestling Dual came about earlier in the school year.
“Early in the school year the opposing coach from Madison Plains and I talked and our Athletic Director, Brandon Wright was all in on the idea, as he had done it before while working for Madison Plains,” he said.
Brooks said the event was a success on many levels for the wrestling program. Brooks said they were fortunate to have the strong backing from administrative staff at the high school and district office.
“Probably my favorite, as well as our team, was the excitement and enthusiasm from our student body and Coach Brian Bigam who announced throughout the event,” he said. “We are all very grateful for the support from all who were in attendance and hope this becomes a regular event for years to come.”
When it was time for the competition to begin, the Tigers performed well and were ready to compete.
“Sometimes these types of events can be a little unsettling for an athlete, but they all did a fantastic job,” Brooks said about his team’s performance.
The coach recognized that having an event like this could cause a unique set of challenges for the wrestlers.
“I think the biggest challenge in an event like this is simply underperforming in front of your friends, classmates, and teachers who they see every day. Even in defeat, I was proud of how our team handled themselves.”
Brooks said wrestling is a very emotional sport because the outcome falls solely on one person, and that is the competitor.
“Sometimes emotions can take over in both wins and losses, and I am happy that our team kept their composure through both.”
Brooks’ favorite moment of the night was the atmosphere throughout the entire event.
“I can’t thank coach Bigam and the Circleville High School student body enough for that. I have been coaching for over twenty years and that was one of the most electric environments I have been able to be in.”
Brooks said Bigam had the place going crazy and Wright put on a show with the audio and visual effects throughout the event.
“Everything just worked out great and we are blessed to have so many people who stepped up to help us out,” he said.
The Tigers will hit the mat one more time before Christmas when they go to the Greenfield McClain Invitational on Friday, December 23.