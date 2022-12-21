CV wrestling in school dual

The Circleville Tigers wrestling team after defeating Madison-Plains 70-11 in first "In-School" Dual.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville varsity wrestling team hosted their first “In-School” Wrestling Dual and defeated Madison-Plains 70-11.


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

