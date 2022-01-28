CIRCLEVILLE— The Tigers’ wrestling team hosted a quad competition on Thursday. Circleville welcomed Madison Plains, Paint Valley and Huntington to the mats and the Tigers came out on top.
The team’s scores in their three duals were big and definitive.
Up first, the Tigers took on Madison Plains. The Golden Eagles didn’t have a full roster for the event so the Tigers did earn some forfeits, but for the matches that did happen it was clear Circleville was focused on winning.
Circleville won the dual 72-6.
In the Tigers’ dual against Paint Valley, the opposition fought back a bit more, but it was still a dominating win for Circleville. The wrestlers for Circleville stayed hyped-up through the evening, sending each competing wrestler out to the mat with a sharp chant of ‘shoot, pin, win’ and shouting out advice and praise in equal amounts.
Circleville beat Paint Valley 66-12.
In their final dual, the Tigers faced the team that was their biggest challenge of the night. Huntington put up a lot of resistance throughout the matches. There were several tough won matches for the Circleville wrestlers but in the end the team finished the night 3-0 in their duals.
The final score for the dual against Huntington was 65-18 in Circleville’s favor.
The Circleville wrestling team will next travel to Waverly for a super tri on Feb. 2.