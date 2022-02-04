CIRCLEVILLE— The Tigers’ wrestling team is now 5-0 in duals this season after winning a tri-meet against Waverly and River Valley on Wednesday.
The host team, Waverly, is in its fourth year of having a wrestling program. Circleville, on the other hand, has some experienced wrestlers taking the mat for them this season.
Junior TJ Fulgham, the Tigers’ heavyweight, has been an important piece for Circleville this season. Fulgham has also gained attention on the state level, getting a mention on the rankings last week. Prior to the Waverly tri-meet, Fulgham had a season record of 25-6.
Sophomore Gage Bolt has also been competing like an old pro this season. Last week his record was 36-6 and it wasn’t tarnished at Wednesday’s tri-meet.
As a whole, the team was quick and efficient on the mat Wednesday. Only one match in the dual against Waverly went long enough to reach the third period, the 165 weight-class, and all matches ended in a pin.
Circleville beat Waverly 63-18
The Tigers’ dual against River Valley was a little closer. The final for that dual was 45-36.
The team now moves its focus onto the Mid-State League Meet which is set to take place Feb. 12.