Circleville's Bigam places second at XC invitational

Athens’ Sophia Szolosi and Circleville’s Maddux Bigam trade stride for stride at Saturday’s Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational. Bigam crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 20:29 minutes.
WELLSTON – More than 400 cross country runners from 21 teams competed Saturday at the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational.
Athens High School’s girls’ team and Vinton County’s boys’ team won first place.
Bulldogs’ freshman Sophia Szolosi captured a first place medal with a time of 19:09 minutes for the 3.1-mile course.
Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 20:29 minutes, a personal best. A sophomore, Bigam cut 21 seconds off her time (20:50) from the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at Fortress Obetz where she finished 10th overall.
Tigers’ Assistant XC Coach Bill Search said Bigan was prepared to tackle the hilly course.
“Looks like it’s going to be a pretty challenging course, got some hills in it,” he said. “Maddux is a pretty good hill runner so she’ll be right up at the front.”
Athens High School Bulldogs’ Coach Adam Gonczy described the Wellston’s course as more challenging than the Fortress Obetz course.
“It’s a little more hillier than what we had at Fortress Obetz, but we’ve added hills into our training so it’s not going to be something new for them. They are ready to attack those hills – make it something where it is not so much of an obstacle in the race.”
Tigers’ Ava Justice finished in 28th place (24:54) followed by Meg Warner at 30th place (25:09).
Tigers’ Sterlin Mullins crossed the finish line at 17th place (19:43) followed by
Preston Hulse at 24th place (20:38); Zach Buitendorp at 59th place (20:38); Chip Stanley at 62nd place (23:21); Trey Bigam at 92nd place (29:04).