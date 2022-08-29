Circleville's Bigam places second at XC invitational

Athens’ Sophia Szolosi and Circleville’s Maddux Bigam trade stride for stride at Saturday’s Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational. Bigam crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 20:29 minutes.

 Photo by Miles Layton/Circleville Herald

WELLSTON – More than 400 cross country runners from 21 teams competed Saturday at the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational.

