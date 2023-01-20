featured Circleville's Gracie Riddick Signs Letter of Intent to OCU By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Submitted photo Gracie Riddick signs her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Ohio Christian University Submitted photoS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Thursday Gracie Riddick signed a letter of intent to continue her academics and athletics at Ohio Christian University. Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes