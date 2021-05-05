YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State senior left-hander Colin Clark has been named Nike® Horizon League Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Clark tossed eight shutout innings to lead the Penguins to a 1-0 victory in the series opener on Friday at UIC. He scattered four hits and struck out eight batters over a season-high eight scoreless innings to earn his fourth victory of the season. The Circleville, Ohio, native retired the side in order in the first, seventh and eighth innings. He recorded a strikeout in five different innings, and he had multiple punch outs in two different frames. Clark struck out the side in the third inning, and he did not allow a baserunner to reach second base until the sixth. The senior retired each of the final seven batters he faced.
Clark earns Pitcher-of-the-Week honors for the second time in his career, and he becomes the third Penguin to earn the distinction this season. Jon Snyder was named Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 24 while Collin Floyd has earned the honor three times this season (March 10, March 30, April 13). The Penguins have now had a player earn weekly league recognition in eight of the first 11 weeks of the 2021 campaign. YSU's eight weekly awards are the most in the league this season. The Penguins also lead the league with five Pitcher-of-the-Week selections.
Youngstown State is scheduled to host league newcomer Purdue Fort Wayne for a four-game Horizon League series this weekend at Eastwood Field. The Penguins and Mastodons will open the series on Friday at 5 p.m. before playing a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. The series will conclude with a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m. Live audio for all four games will be available at YSNLive.com.