ZANESVILLE — As Circleville has navigated deeper into the postseason, junior Kenzie McConnell can feel excitement building around the top-ranked team in the state.
“We approach every game we play the same way, but when you come out for warmups and feel the excitement in the gym and all the support we’re getting from the community, it really charges us up and we feed off that energy,” she said. “We know we have little kids in the stands watching us and the rest of the community, and we want to make them proud.”
The Tigers unleashed that excitement with a 24-point first quarter outburst on Tuesday and went on to defeat Lakewood 61-41 in a Division II regional semifinal held inside Zanesville High School.
Circleville (26-0) won its first regional game in program history and is slated to return to Zanesville on Friday for a regional final against Tri-Valley, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m.
The Tigers went to their bread-and-butter, the post tandem of 6-foot-1 senior Meghan Davis and McConnell, a six-foot junior, to take advantage of their height and strength advantages over the Lancers (19-8).
When they left the floor to a standing ovation from the Circleville faithful with 1:38 remaining, the tandem had outscored Lakewood 41-36.
McConnell connected on 11 of 18 (61.1 percent) shots to tie a career-high with 27 points. The Circleville junior also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. Davis was 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) from the field en route to 14 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists.
“Meghan and I always work really well together and we knew Lakewood had no one to check us in there, so we took advantage of it on offense,” McConnell said. “We were also able to use our height defensively to block and change a few shots.”
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on a lay-in by Davis and a triple courtesy of Tori Bircher from the left corner.
Circleville later scored on its last five possessions of the opening period to finish the quarter on an 11-3 run.
The Tigers extended their lead into double-digits on a pair of free throws by McConnell and ended the quarter with a three-pointer from the left corner courtesy of Sidney Gray to take a 24-11 lead.
Five players scored in the opening stanza for the Tigers, led by McConnell with 10 points and Davis following with six. McConnell, who passed her father Luke (1,092) on the school’s career scoring list in a district semifinal win over Logan Elm, surpassed her mother Stephanie (1,121) during the first quarter and has now scored 1,141 points.
“Lakewood has played mostly man this season, but they’ve went to zone over its last few games,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “Our game plan was to establish Meghan and Kenzie inside and attack the basket.
“We had really good ball movement, with 19 assists on our 25 total baskets, and we were able to find the open spots in their zone and then kick out for a couple of big threes from Tori Bircher and Sidney Gray.”
The Tigers led by no fewer than 13 points for the rest of the evening and tacked on four more points to their advantage in the second quarter, paced by McConnell scoring six points and Kendrick adding five, to go into halftime with a 40-23 lead.
Circleville pushed its lead to as many as 21 points in the third quarter, following a layup by McConnell, and to a game-high 24 points, after a layup from Davis, to make it 60-36 with 1:38 remaining.
Bircher contributed nine points for the Tigers and Kendrick tallied five points, six rebounds and four assists.
Madison Lynn, who made first-team Central District for Lakewood by averaging 19.7 points, was checked to 12 points. Bella Findlay followed with 11 points and Ella Wigal, a second-team district honoree who averaged 18.5 points, was limited to just seven points.
“Lakewood has a couple of players who were a little quicker than we are and they can also shoot the three pretty well, so we did a nice job of mixing our defense with 3-2 and 2-3 zone,” Kalinoski said. “They made a couple of little runs, but our girls did a nice job of holding Linn and Wigal pretty much in check.”
The Tigers were 25 of 45 (55.6 percent) shooting to the Lancers going 15 of 52 (28.9 percent). Circleville out-rebounded Lakewood 33-21, including 11 offensive rebounds it cashed into 13 points.
Circleville now prepares to face Tri-Valley (25-3) for the second time this season after the Scotties edged defending regional champion Sheridan 50-48 in the night cap. The Tigers prevailed in the first meeting 50-41 on Dec. 27 at Pickerington Central.
Circleville is now one win away from becoming the first basketball team in school history — regardless of gender — to qualify for the state tournament and just the fourth in Pickaway County history, joining the 1945 Ashville boys, 1994 Logan Elm girls and the 2009 Logan Elm boys.
“It’s really exciting, because our season has been building to this point and we have a great opportunity to make history when we come back over here on Friday,” McConnell said. “We know it’s going to a battle, because everyone dreams about going to the state tournament.”