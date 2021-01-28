LANCASTER — It’s official. I am completely over cold weather. Forget all that talk about relishing the change of seasons. Relishing should be reserved for decorating a hot dog. Between social distancing, the Browns losing and sporadically punching the clock correctly at work, the bloom is off the “rose that’s winter.” On a sunny Saturday, I had to leave the house during daylight hours with somewhere besides my Tribune cubicle as my destination.
Discounting anything on Facebook as actual conversation, I contacted one of my usual outdoor suspects about making a run to the new Venom Lures warehouse in Lancaster. Unlike the “the investigation is pending,” and “no further details are available at this time,” I am totally prepared to spill the Venom tubes about every detail of the most fun I’ve had since Shaw Grigsby slowed his Triton bass boat, for safety reasons, to 67 miles per hour, down from 72 mph, as we blasted across the fog-enshrouded Louisiana bayou.
“Mark, I’m headed to Lancaster tomorrow to spend as much money as I have. Wanna go?”
“I’m in unless you’re going to Kohl's.” Apparently one of my favorite fishing buddies, Mark Hill, was suffering from overexposure to indoor lighting and TV fishing shows, too.
“Meet me in the Gateway to Danger (Junction City) about 9:45 a.m. tomorrow morning and we’ll check out Dustin’s new warehouse,” was all the coaxing needed.
Dustin Karns is entering his third year of owning Venom Lures. From a new idea for a weedless Ned rig jig head, he eventually bought the company from original owner, Dave Maurice. Dustin had been renting a warehouse on Lancaster’s west side as his distribution center. Two weeks ago, he moved his business to a warehouse he purchased from the City of Lancaster. The purchase was a four-month ordeal.
The former Sheridan High School football player is also continuing his career as a surgical nurse. The eight-hour shift in surgery is nearly a welcome respite from the average 18-hour day he works at the warehouse. I had told Mark that I intended to do a story about Dustin putting himself in insurmountable debt forever, but my fishing buddy did all the heavy questioning.
“How do you know what lures to discontinue?” asked Mark.
Dustin said it was strictly a dust factor, as in, “If a box of lures has an inch of dust on it, it gets discontinued.”
Mark next addressed a subject that is a great source of pride for the young businessman.
“So, what is the response time when a customer makes an online order?” asked the apparent direct descendant of Jimmy Olsen. Dustin heavily targeted the online sales angle because the previous owner didn’t. When Dustin took over Venom, the company had 700 followers on Instagram. It now has 66,000.
“If the order is an Ohio customer, we usually same-day ship it,” said Dustin. Out-of-state orders are more like a two- or three-day wait for a customer.
“So what is your ultimate goal as the owner of this business?” I heard Mark ask while I was attempting to make a critical decision on whether to go with the watermelon magic tubes or the ones marked Okeechobee tropical frog.
“World domination!!!” I instantly recognized the booming voice of Dustin’s sidekick, Berndt Knuckles. Berndt is rumored to have a real name beneath his shoulder length mullet. That’s because he will also respond to Justin Berger. If you are a social media roamer, finding Berndt Knuckles somewhere in there is not difficult.
Mark accepted that response and moved to the next question.
“Why should a person buy Venom tubes?” asked the guy who doesn’t work for The Perry County Tribune.
To catch bass would have been my reply, but Dustin carried the inquiry like a Red Rage tailback roaring across the goal line. (Another nightmarish flashback of mine).
“Our lures are 99 percent made in the USA. We’re the largest manufacturer of tube baits in the U.S., and we offer 40 colors of tubes. Our baits have a perfect mixture of salt and plastic. The shape of our bait has great action with a spiral fall. And most of all, our integrity to the industry is unmatched,” said Dustin without hesitation.
“Cause we’re not Communists!” added the obviously patriotic Berndt as I fumbled through a crate of 3/16 ounce D-K jig heads.
Another secret ingredient to the success of Venom Lures is a guy named Steve Griffith. “Steve is one of the best bass fishermen in Ohio and I’m lucky to have him working here,” stated Dustin.
“So where do you sell most of your products?” Ignoring my ‘from Lancaster’ remark, Mark continued my interview with Dustin.
“Obviously, we’re very strong in Ohio, but we ship product all over the country and overseas,” answered Dustin. He told us about spinnerbait sales in Nebraska, where anglers use the baits to catch walleyes from the tops of sunken trees. In California, a tackle shop orders one Venom lure exclusively, a red plastic crawfish, that perfectly matches the crawfish in a nearby lake. Venom baits have also gained a foothold in Hawaii where anglers use them in both fresh and salt water.
With a box full of new baits and my reporter’s pad packed with everything I had wanted to ask, we headed back to the Gateway.
“Hey man, I’m sorry I asked so many questions,” said my shotgun seat rider.
”I never noticed, Mark, did you ask some questions?”
I was really thinking if Mark had asked three more questions, I would have needed a U-Haul to get my new lures home.