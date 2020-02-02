A walk-off layup by Casey Cline with less than three seconds remaining on Saturday allowed Westfall to stun visiting Paint Valley 47-46 in a Scioto Valley Conference game.
Jay Wyman had just drained a pair of free throws to shave Paint Valley's lead to 46-45 with 5.9 seconds remaining. The Bearcats had difficulty on the inbounds and Cline jumped up to steal the pass. The Westfall freshman then drove within five feet of the basket and laid in the game-winner to send the Mustangs into celebration.
The game had been tight for the entire evening. Wyman buried a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter to send the Mustangs to an early 8-4 advantage.
Cordell Grubb scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter to allow the Bearcats (5-14, 3-9) to take a 19-14 lead into halftime.
Westfall responded coming out of the break with a 17-point quarter to take a 31-29 lead, led by Wyman depositing eight points and Luke Blackburn adding five.
Wyman drained five three-pointers on his way to leading all scorers with 19 points. Blackburn contributed a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Hayden Lemaster and Cline each chipped in four points.
The Mustangs (9-10, 4-7) continue conference play on Tuesday when they host Zane Trace.
Canal Winchester 67,
Teays Valley 59
Bilal Sow scorched the nets for a game-high 35 points on Saturday to send Canal Winchester to a 67-59 non-league win over visiting Teays Valley.
The Indians took an early 16-11 advantage, but the Vikings responded with their best basketball on the evening with a 24-9 second quarter. Clayton Knox scored 11 points during the run that sent the Vikings into intermission with a 35-25 lead.
Canal Winchester (13-4) flipped the tables with a 23-9 third quarter to regain the lead. The Vikings cut their deficit to as few as two points during the fourth quarter, but couldn't overcome their former Mid-State League Buckeye Division rival.
Knox paced the Vikings with 20 points, Adam Benschoter tallied 13 and Camden Primmer added 11.
The Vikings (6-10) resume league play on Tuesday at Amanda-Clearcreek.
Girls Basketball
Teays Valley 78,
Hamilton Twp. 32
Teays Valley had five players account for nine points or more on Saturday on its way to a 78-32 MSL-Buckeye win over host Hamilton Township.
The Vikings led 19-0 following a quarter of play and 37-9 at intermission.
Megan Bush poured in a game-high 19 points, Jenna Horsley had 15, Aly Williard and Kadance Fraley each tallied 12 and Ashley Deweese added nine.
"I was happy with the way our girls shared the basketball and the team-ball mentality that they played with," Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. "We've been working on a few things and we wanted to run some sets that we're getting ready for the tournament."
Ziann Payne tossed in 11 points to lead the Rangers (3-16, 0-13).
The Vikings (5-16, 2-11) close regular-season play on Friday when they host Fairfield Union.