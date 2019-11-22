While Circleville may possess the most firepower it has had under the tenure of coach Steve Kalinoski, one thing is still for certain.
The Tigers can still get after it on defense.
Circleville clamped down and held visiting Alexander to just two field goals over the final 14 minutes on Friday on its way to a 58-36 non-league win.
“Our girls played with a high energy level on defense and that eventually took its toll on Alexander,” Kalinoski said. “We made a couple of defensive adjustments in the second half with more ball pressure, along with putting Jaylah Captain on Marlee Grinstead and Kenzie McConnell on Kara Meeks. That made it difficult for Alexander to get much going on offense.”
The Tigers finished on a 24-5 run to open their season with a convincing win against one of the top Division III programs in the district.
McConnell led all scorers with 21 points, 12 of which came in the second half, and also chipped in eight rebounds.
Tori Bircher followed with 16 points, Meghan Davis had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Captain added eight points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers led by as many as 13 points in the opening quarter, but the Spartans eventually trimmed their deficit to three points twice in the third quarter, including the final time on a layup by Grinstead with six minutes remaining in the period.
McConnell stemmed the tide by scoring on a pair of drives to the basket to put the Tigers ahead 38-31. A basket each by Bircher and Davis sandwiched around two free throws by McConnell allowed the Tigers to finish the quarter on a 10-2 run and take a 44-33 advantage into the final eight minutes.
“We came out and did a nice job of working the ball inside-out with our offense, but then we got away from that and rushed a few shots I felt in the second quarter,” Kalinoski said. “Our girls went back to working the ball inside-out in the second half and that’s our identity as a team with having two six-foot post players.”
The Tigers continued on the offensive in the final period, scoring all but one of the first 10 points of the quarter, highlighted by two more baskets from McConnell and a triple in the left corner off the shooting hand of Captain.
“We were patient and did a nice job of working our offense and not settling for the first thing we saw,” McConnell said. “There were a few times where we passed up good shots to eventually get a great look at the basket.”
Alexander connected on just 2 of its final 16 (12.5 percent) shots of the game and also had eight turnovers, while the Tigers were an efficient 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) from the field in the second half.
“We came out with a lot of energy, but then both teams got in foul trouble there in the second quarter and we lost a little momentum,” McConnell said. “We put together a nice second half on both ends of the floor.
“Alexander beat us pretty good last year (63-45), so we felt like we owed them one and this was a nice way for us to start the season.”
Circleville used its superior height to post a 34-14 advantage on the glass, including 12 offensive rebounds.
Grinstead paced the Spartans with 13 points, nine of which were score in the first half, and Jadyn Mace added eight.
The Tigers open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Tuesday when they host Hamilton Township.
• Circleville was a 35-33 winner in the reserve game.
Logan Jones led the way with 20 points, Jordan Rhymer tallied five and Alaina Francis chipped in four.