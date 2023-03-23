In his 20th year coaching baseball and his tenth as the Circleville head baseball Coach Brian Bigam discussed how last season ended and the goals for the Tigers this season.
Last season, the Tigers finished with an overall record of 16-12, and their 2022 season came to an end when they lost in the District Semifinal game to Washington Courthouse.
This year there are 11 seniors on the team, not all of whom are returners, but the team does have ten returning players for the upcoming season.
The Circleville baseball team was unable to get together in the offseason because of other sports, but a majority of the players are on travel baseball teams during the summer.
The team is currently holding a fundraiser for the team by having a raffle for someone to win a grill and selling candy to help raise funds.
In terms of how Bigam coaches baseball, he said he tells the players that practice is his time, and the game is their time.
“For those guys it all comes down to them executing pitches, putting the ball in play and fielding the ball, throwing the ball, and catching the ball,” Bigam said.
The other thing he tells them is they have to show up daily with good energy.
“And I mean, the things they control is their energy and, you know, the effort they bring and their mental mindset and attitude that they bring,” Bigam said.
Bigam also said the team has 11 core values that they try to go by so they know what he expects.
The goals for the 2023 season for the Tigers are to win ten or more games in league play and compete for a league title. The team would also like to win as many championships as possible.
Bigam is excited to be with his players this season and the interactions they will have together.
“Just growing closer and being around each other, but I’m also anxious to see the 11 seniors,” he said. “This is their last opportunity to try to get a white letter on their jacket and put some numbers up on the banners in the gym.”
Bigam can’t wait to see his team compete on the field and, hopefully, win a lot of games in the process.
Weather permitting, the Tigers will have their season opener on Saturday at 11 a.m. when they travel to take on Chillicothe.
Returning Tigers for the 2023 season:
Matt Bradley OF/P, Scottie Moats IF/P, Angelo Travis IF/OF, Parker Kidwell OF/P, Nolan West IF/P, Logan Smith IF/OF/P, Drew Thornsley OF, JD Reuter IF/OF/P, Austin Gray C/P, Tate DeBord IF/P.