ASHVILLE — In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Brian Barnett, head coach of the Teays Valley boys’ basketball team, discussed the end of last season, the upcoming season, and how well the summer went for the team.
This will be Barnett’s 33rd year coaching basketball and all his years have been at Teays Valley. For 29 years he coached the Junior Varsity (JV) basketball team before he was named the head coach.
“This will be my fourth year as varsity coach and I could not be prouder to have the opportunity to coach a great group of guys at a great place,” Barnett said.
At the end of last season, the varsity boys’ basketball team was on a roll winning three of their last four games before the start of postseason. Unfortunately, the team lost in the first round of the tournament 41-61 against Newark.
“I felt going into the tournament we were playing some of our best basketball of the season,” Barnett said. “We had a veteran group with six seniors and some really good underclassmen.”
According to Barnett, Newark was a great team with great history, and although the team fell short, they were able to keep the game close in the first half.
“It was a tough end to the season, especially having to see six seniors graduate.”
After a disappointing end to last season, the team doubled their efforts over the summer to prepare for the upcoming season. The team traveled to Canton, Ohio and scrimmaged some good teams and played in several shootouts.
“Our guys did a nice job of putting in time shooting the basketball and getting in the weight room,” Barnett said. “Our players bought in to what we were teaching and it showed throughout the summer with their commitment.”
The team also attended the Eastern Ohio Team Camp over the summer. Barnett said the camp has been a staple in the Teays Valley program for years and credits coach Etzler for starting the trend.
“That camp helped our team to become closer as a group and to become more physically and mentally tough,” Barnett said.
The team not only attended basketball camps this summer, but they also hosted their Annual Basketball Camp from June 6-9. Barnett said he and the team had a great time and were thrilled about the great turnout. This year they were able to hold the camp in both their main gym and the new field house.
“The field house is a game changer for our camps and have allowed us to expand the things that we were able to do for our younger players,” he said. “One of the big things was we were able to lower the rims, so our first graders did not have to shoot at the 10-foot rims and develop bad habits.”
The added space allowed them to do different things in terms of running drills, playing basketball games, and other fun things. Barnett believes the young Viking basketball players enjoyed the camp.
“I do know that our players did a great job of helping with the camp and interacting with the players,” he said. “Our hope is that the campers come to many of our games and cheer on the players that they saw at camp.”
After a summer of hard work, the team has a few goals for the upcoming season that they have talked about since the end of last season. The team wants to win the Mid-State League (MSL), win a tournament game, and advance to the district final.
“We believe that we have put in the time and effort to give our players the tools they need to be successful,” Barnett said.
Barnett said he, along with his staff, players, parents, and fans are looking forward to the start of the 2022-2023 season. Barnett said there are a lot of expectations for this team and the players and coaches are working hard every day to give the team the best chance at a great season.
“This team this early in the season has been fun to work with and teach. Being around these guys day in and day out is fun, but what is more exciting to me is watching them take steps toward becoming better players and better people,” he said.
“This is going to be a fun team to watch this season and I encourage everyone to come out and watch us play.”