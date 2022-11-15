In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Circleville girls’ basketball coach Brian Bigam discussed the end of last season, how the team prepared for the upcoming season, and the goals the team wants to achieve this season.
Bigam is in his 20th season as a coach, his 19th year coaching at Circleville, and his sixth season as the varsity girls’ basketball head coach. The last time Bigam was the head coach of the girls’ program was 2016 but he came back as the head coach for the 2022-2023 season. Last season the team finished with an overall record of 10-13 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
With Bigam back as the coach and the team looking to improve from last season, players put in a lot of work over the summer. The team had strength and training on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and skill sessions two days of the week.
“We used four of the ten camp days to participate in the Jackson Summer League. We used five days to attend shootouts and we used the final day to install new stuff in our program,” Bigam said.
The Jackson Summer League allowed the team to gain experience while playing against various teams on Monday nights in June.
The Circleville girls’ basketball program also hosted a Biddy Camp over the summer for middle school and elementary school kids. The camp lasted three days and had a good turnout with around 40-50 participants.
After a summer filled with hard work the athletes had a chance to have some fun. As a reward for the female players who participated in the summer workouts, including those on the basketball team, they went to Jackson Lake to have some fun and relax.
With the season starting this week, Bigam and the team are ready to achieve their goals for the upcoming season.
“Goal number one is that we compete and play hard and that is the expectation in practice day in and day out,” Bigam said. “After that, we talk about putting numbers on banners and winning championships. The first goal to achieve that would be to win a league title, and from there winning Sectionals, Districts, Regionals, and State titles. We feel that if we can go out and play hard and compete at every practice that it’ll transfer over to the court and allow us to have chances to compete every night.”
With the goals of competing hard every day and winning titles, there is a lot for Bigam to be excited about for the upcoming season.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with the girls and help them become better basketball players and, more importantly, help them become better young ladies. We want to put a product out on the floor that our community is proud of,” Bigam said. “As a Circleville Alum, I love Circleville and I love having the opportunity to represent that.”
The Circleville girls’ basketball team has their season opener this Friday against Fairfield Union, the game starts at 7 p.m.