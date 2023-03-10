In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Circleville’s girls’ track and field coach Brian Lennex discussed how the team did last year and the team’s goal of building on the successes of the last couple years.
Lennex said the team had a solid season last year.
“We were District Champions for the first time since 2005. We had 10 1st or 2nd team MSL athletes. We were All-District in the 100, 200, 400, 800, 4x200, and 4x400.”
Half of their roster (11 out of 22) qualified for the Regionals’ meet, eight of those athletes reached the podium, and six of those athletes qualified for the State Meet.
One of the leading returners for the Tigers this season is Faith Yancey, who was the Mid-State League (MSL) Athlete of the Year for last season, and she finished seventh in the 200 at the State Meet. Another athlete to look out for is Ellie Patrick who was named First Team MSL and All District in the 800 and 4x400. Sophomore Maddux Bigam is another athlete to keep your eye on as she placed in both the 4x800 and 1600 in the Regional Meet as a freshman.
Lennex said it is difficult for the team to do activities during the offseason as most of the athletes play other sports. Despite this, the Tigers do have an indoor track team that has been building up over the last few years.
“We had a good group this winter with five athletes going to the Indoor State Meet at the SPIRE Institute this past Friday,” Lennex said. “Maddux Bigam (1600m) and Faith Yancey (60m) broke school records at the meet.”
The coach also wanted to highlight the Chinese Auction which is the team’s fundraiser. The fundraising event takes place on March 25 at the Circleville Elementary School and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
“It is a big fundraiser for us and it is a family friendly activity for the community to participate in,” Lennex said about the event.
In terms of how Lennex likes to coach his team, he said he is not big on philosophies or mantras.
“I focus a lot on the details and the technical aspects of the sport.”
Lennex gives out handouts to every athlete before each meet that has three questions on it. The first, ‘are you getting yourself ready to go out and compete? Are you 100% ready to go 100%?’ The second, ‘are you focused on specific areas you want to get better at and aggressively getting after it?’ And the final question, ‘are you supporting one another?’
The main goal for the Tigers this season is to keep building on the successes they’ve had since coming back from Covid a few years ago. The team is also looking to defend their District Title this year.
“We are looking to compete for a Regional Title (7th last year),” Lennex said. “Our program has never achieved that. We are also looking to get more athletes on the podium at the State Meet this year.”
In terms of what Lennex is most excited about for the upcoming season, he said he is excited to see how the team grows from last year.
“I am excited to see how the “supporting cast” (Sydney Lattimer, Isabelle Perini, Payton Ford, Emma Groff, Morgan Blakeman, among others) grow from last year and can help boost the team toward our goals.”
The season is scheduled to begin on March 29 in a Dual with Greenfield McClain at home. The meet starts at 4:30 p.m.