Coach's Corner: Casey Coons, OCU Men's Basketball

Casey Coons

In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Casey Coons, the coach for the Ohio Christian University (OCU) men’s basketball team, discussed how they prepared for the 2022-2023 season, the goals for the team, and how community service is a staple of the program.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments