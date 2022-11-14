Coach's Corner: Casey Coons, OCU Men's Basketball

In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Casey Coons, the coach for the Ohio Christian University (OCU) men’s basketball team, discussed how they prepared for the 2022-2023 season, the goals for the team, and how community service is a staple of the program.
This season marks Coons’ tenth year in collegiate coaching, he spent five years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Taylor University. This season will be his fifth as the head coach at OCU.
Preparing for the upcoming season in college looks different than it does with high school teams, this is because not every player lives close by.
“We usually like to give our guys time with their families in the summer while giving them resources to grow their game on their own,” Coons said. “We also host a few weeks of youth camp and have our local guys come back and work those.”
As far as workouts go, the coaches spend a lot of time with the local players in the gym and regularly check in with players that are further from campus. Coons said the team also participated in a shootout over the summer.
“We participated in a shootout during one weekend in the summer at Grace College to get our guys some competition against other NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) schools.”
The team hosted its annual youth basketball camp and Coons said the local players always come back to help run drills, coach, and encourage the young boys and girls that come to the camp. They have done this camp every year he has been the coach, except for 2020, due to COVID.
“We typically host one or two weeks of camp for local youth to come and develop skills while having fun playing,” Coons said. “It’s a great opportunity to love our community and help grow the game.”
Giving back to the community is important to the program, this summer the team spent a week in Texas doing a prison ministry for the first time. Coons said it was also an awesome opportunity for the players to bond.
“It helps our guys bond but it also helps our guys get outside of themselves and understand the importance of service, selflessness, and love for our neighbors,” he said. “Community service is and always will be a staple of our program and our athletic department.”
The goal for the team this season is simple; get better every day.
“It sounds like a cheesy coaching cliché, but we are really focused on the journey,” Coons said. “I think this group has a chance to do great things on and off the court and we want to make sure we’re taking advantage of every opportunity to grow.”
After everything is all said and done, what is the coach most excited about for the 2022-2023 season?
“I’m most excited about the type of young men we have in our program. We are always striving to be excellent in our approach across the board and to perform at a high level but I’m most proud of who our guys are.”
“I think we have a terrific group of young men and I have enjoyed every day that I get to come in and work with them,” Coons said.
The next home game for the OCU men’s basketball team is on Tuesday (15th) against Great Lakes Christian and it starts at 7 p.m.