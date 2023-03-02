Logan Elm track coach Chad Conley, who is also the Logan Elm swim coach, just finished the 2022-2023 swim season and he now shifts his focus to track.
When the last season ended, the boys’ team finished fifth in the Mid-State League (MSL) and the girls’ team finished sixth. The Logan Elm track team had 18 people from the District Meet qualify for the Regional Meet last season, which is the event that takes place before the State Meet. Conley said he was very pleased with the number of kids who qualified for the Regional Meet because of their performance at the District Meet.
“It was a very good showing for us,” he said about the team’s performance at the District Meet. “A lot of people were firing on all cylinders.”
Conley said the team had a lot of bad luck during the Regional Meet due to illnesses and injuries.
Tayla Tootle, who returns for her senior season this year, placed fifth in the State Meet in the pole vault event.
Conley said he believes the team will have six or seven returners, including Tootle, who have a possibility of getting back to the Regional Meet and maybe even qualify for the State Meet.
Another returner on the girls’ team to look out for this season is Camryn Ross. She had a fourth place finish in the 800 meter at Districts, which qualified her for Regionals.
On the boys’ side returners to look out for include Allen Boerner and Drew Tomlinson who were part of a good 4x400-meter relay team. Nathan Edge is another one to look out for in the high jump and hurdles. Last year, Edge placed third in Districts in the 110-meter hurdles, which qualified him for Regionals.
After last season ended, a few athletes got together last the summer to help and assist in putting on a Logan Elm track youth camp.
“That’s fun for the high school athletes and also for the youth kids that go to the camp,” Conley said.
The camp was held once a week for four weeks and started with between 60-80 participants.
“On the last week of camp, we had a track meet for the kids so they could take the skills that they learned and be able to compete against kids their age,” Conley said.
This summer, the camp will be two weeks long and meet twice a week, with a track meet to finish the camp. As of now, there is no date set, but the hope is to be finished before the fair begins.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Conley said his coaching philosophy is to develop the individual first and the athlete second.
“We want to develop the whole person. We want to produce very productive individuals to go out after high school and be a loving and caring person who does what’s right.”
The goal is for athletes to compete against themselves and improve each and every week.
“The best way to look at it is we constantly want to get better,” Conley said.
One goal for the upcoming season is to place in the upper half of the Mid-State League on both the boys’ and girls’ side.
“We want to continue to improve each week and we want to see how many individuals we can qualify for the Regional and State Meet.”
With the new season just around the corner, Conley is excited to watch the kids grow.
“I love watching them compete and get excited when they do something good and help each other out.”
Conley also wants to see how the team will stack up against others in the league.
The track season starts for the Braves on Wednesday March 29 at the Westfall Dual. The event is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.