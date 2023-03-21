In his second season as Circleville’s spring tennis coach, Clint Marcum looks to pick up where the Tigers left off in the 2022 season.
Circleville finished their 2022 season winning four of their last five games, finishing with an overall record of 7-11 and a league record of 4-6. The Tigers celebrated their season by having a team meal at the Scioto Ribber. During the offseason, the team held open courts so the athletes could practice their skills.
The team was unable to hold a summer camp, but they were able to sell cookie dough and pastries to fundraise for the team.
Returning to the Circleville tennis team this season is Grant Pinkerton (played first singles in 2022), Justin Darnell (played third singles in 2022), Carlos Vazquez (played first doubles in 2022), and Sabrena Funk (was on varsity in 2022).
Marcum said the main priority for his team is attitude and effort.
I want my players to represent Circleville High School and our community to the best of their ability and to give their best effort in anything they do (always strive to get better). By maintaining a positive, good sportsmanship attitude and giving 100% effort, the results will usually take care of themselves.”
One of the goals for the team this season is to have some of the athletes advance out of Sectionals and into the District Tournament.
I think with our returning veterans and a lot of new promising faces to the program, I believe that we can attain a winning record, and compete for a league title this season,” Marcum said.
Coach is also excited to see what the ceiling is for the 2023 team.
I feel that we have the right pieces in place to be a very competitive team and to be able to improve week to week. I love watching my players show growth and improvement.”
The Tigers open their season at home on March 28 against Bloom-Carroll at 4:30 p.m.