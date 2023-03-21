2023 spring Circleville Tennis Team

Circleville High School’s tennis team is poised and ready to serve up success this season.

 Submitted photo

In his second season as Circleville’s spring tennis coach, Clint Marcum looks to pick up where the Tigers left off in the 2022 season.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments