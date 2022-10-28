featured Coach's Corner: Cody Carpenter Previews Upcoming Boys' Basketball Season By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tigers’ Ian Warden is poised primed and ready to play his senior season. File photo/Circleville Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Circleville boys’ basketball coach Cody Carpenter discussed the upcoming season and how the team prepared for it.Carpenter is in his 15th year of coaching basketball, his eighth year as a head coach and in his fourth year at Circleville.Last season the Tigers finished 6-17 overall and 3-11 in the Mid-State League (MSL) Buckeye Conference.“I thought we competed well last season but struggled to finish games,” Carpenter said. “That is a focus of ours heading into this season is to play consistent and finish games.”Over the summer the team prepared for the upcoming season by putting in the work in the weight room and on the basketball court. They also attended a camp at Capital University.“Coach Goodwin runs a great camp and it’s always fun to go there. We competed against some very good teams mostly from the Columbus and Dayton area,” Carpenter said.“We had some success on the court, but the biggest reason for our team camp was for all of us to hang out and bond off the floor.”The team also hosted their annual Biddy Camp this summer for kids in grades 2nd-6th. Carpenter said the varsity players run the camp and teach the fundamentals to the kids each day.“We also have some fun competitive drills and chances to win prizes,” he said. “We had over 60 kids show this past summer which was a great turnout.”After a summer filled with fun and hard work the team is ready for the 2022-2023 season to start and to achieve their goal.“Our guys have worked really hard in preparation for this season,” Carpenter said. “We have high expectations, but our focus is to go 1-0 each game and the rest will take care of itself.”Both Carpenter and the Tigers are excited for the season to get started. The Foundation Game against Huntington is at home on November 19 and starts at 4:45 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cody Carpenter Team Camp Sport Basketball Varsity Game Basketball Season Player Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes